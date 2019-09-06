accueil
Road To Xbox E3 2019
nobleswan
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nobleswan
nobleswan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 194
194
visites since opening : 340840
340840
nobleswan
> blog
Microsoft qui tease la Scarlet depuis 3 jours au calme
Depuis quelques jours Microsoft a lancé un compte a rebours en marge de la conférence Xbox E3 qui se tiendra dans quelques heures maintenant.
Mais il semble que la firme de Redmond a en profité pour teasé la Xbox Scarlet:
Tout ces numéro en arrière plan donne le code: 255,36,0 qui correspond à:
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:13 PM by nobleswan
nobleswan
comments (29)
29
)
axlenz
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:15 PM
Hum... Vous êtes forts quand même pour remarquer ces détails
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:15 PM
Ouais c'est bien trouvé
milo42
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:16 PM
J'ai rien compris
diablo
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:16 PM
Genius
jenicris
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:18 PM
Je vois bien un truc comme la Scorpio en 2016.
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:19 PM
milo42
En arrière plan on voit des valeurs RGB, cette couleur correspond à la couleur Scarlet.
http://www.99colors.net/rgb/255,36,0
nobleswan
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:20 PM
milo42
En gros sur le compte a rebours il y a des bout de codes. Quand tu reunis tout ces code ça te donne le code de la couleur: Scarlet.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:20 PM
milo42
Subjugué ce soir a la conf MS
tu l'a dit copain.
Vivement ce soir pour l'apéro-conférence
milo42
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:20 PM
joueurdudimanche
Ah oui, en effet c'est original comme teasing
Merci pour l'explication
milo42
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:23 PM
nobleswan
Du coup, tu pense qu'il y'aura présentation ou juste un teasing façon One X (en plus du Halo next gen) ?
hijikatamayora13
Vivement Gears 5 et surtout Elden Ring ainsi que Just Dance : François Juno's Tribute
ootaniisensei
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:24 PM
Attention à trop teasé les gens risquent d'être déçu de ne pas la voir, mais j'espère qu'ils vont s'attarder dessus ou au moins la philosophie de la console
nobleswan
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:25 PM
milo42
Oui je pense qu'on aura au moins un teasing façon Scorpio même si pour le coup je pense qu'on en aura légèrement plus, mais je m'avancerais pas trop dessus.
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:25 PM
milo42
De rien, ton avatar est tellement malaisant
rbz
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:30 PM
vous allez pleurer après la conf comme dhab
negan
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:32 PM
rbz
On pleure déjà sur le travlo bresilien que ta en avatar.
cail2
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:33 PM
Si M$ pouvait être aussi imaginatif dans ses jeux, ça serait bien... Mais on sait comment ça va finir, 3 nouveaux studios, 2 nouvelles consoles, 8 nouvelles manettes et 2 jeux (pour 2021)... Moins de promesses et plus de résultats M$ ça serait pas mal !
rbz
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:33 PM
negan
milo42
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:33 PM
nobleswan
Je pense aussi à un teasing, n'oublions pas qu'il reste l'E3 2020 avant la sortie de la console (sauf surprise)
joueurdudimanche
Critique pas François Juno sinon
negan
va devoir sévir
tuni
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:34 PM
Y'a pas besoin de Tease, j'ai book un rdv E3 pour ça donc ...
negan
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:35 PM
milo42
a raison baisse ton froc j'ai un cadeau pour toi
joueurdudimanche
lastboss
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:14 PM
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/81/Ford_Scorpio_front_20070801.jpg
apollokami
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:29 PM
tuni
Donc ils vont la montrer ? Je m'attendais plus à un teasing façon Scorpio.
kabuki
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:34 PM
On atted que ca un gros show de presentation facon de la 360
contra
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:39 PM
apollokami
Epyon pense effectivement que ce sera un teasing du calibre de celui de la Scorpio, pas plus (avec sans doute le gameplay de Halo en friandise). Le gros des infos on les aura sans doute l’annee prochaine.
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:41 PM
lastboss
Ils vont l'amener sur scène comme lorsqu'ils ont présenté la xbone x
xslayer750
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:54 PM
Encore une console qui va pas se vendre
Venez je vous attends
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 01:56 PM
Teasing à là Scorpio pas plus, avec Halo en demo, qui je le rappelle sera le premier jeu Nextgen présenté, c’est déjà pas mal
misterpixel
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 02:16 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1137722933105766400
Miyamoto sur scène, ça sent plutôt bon non ?
Xcloud sur Switch coming soon, si ça arrive Stadia perd un marché de taille, surtout point de vu com'.
leonr4
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 02:37 PM
Perso un petit tease à "la scorpio E32016" ça suffira largement, mieux vaut en garder les infos les plus essentielles de la prochaine next gen pour l'E3 2020.
