nobleswan
Microsoft qui tease la Scarlet depuis 3 jours au calme


Depuis quelques jours Microsoft a lancé un compte a rebours en marge de la conférence Xbox E3 qui se tiendra dans quelques heures maintenant.

Mais il semble que la firme de Redmond a en profité pour teasé la Xbox Scarlet:







Tout ces numéro en arrière plan donne le code: 255,36,0 qui correspond à:

    posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:13 PM by nobleswan
    comments (29)
    axlenz posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:15 PM
    Hum... Vous êtes forts quand même pour remarquer ces détails
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:15 PM
    Ouais c'est bien trouvé
    milo42 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:16 PM
    J'ai rien compris
    diablo posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:16 PM
    Genius
    jenicris posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:18 PM
    Je vois bien un truc comme la Scorpio en 2016.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:19 PM
    milo42 En arrière plan on voit des valeurs RGB, cette couleur correspond à la couleur Scarlet.
    http://www.99colors.net/rgb/255,36,0
    nobleswan posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:20 PM
    milo42 En gros sur le compte a rebours il y a des bout de codes. Quand tu reunis tout ces code ça te donne le code de la couleur: Scarlet.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:20 PM
    milo42 Subjugué ce soir a la conf MS tu l'a dit copain.

    Vivement ce soir pour l'apéro-conférence
    milo42 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:20 PM
    joueurdudimanche Ah oui, en effet c'est original comme teasing

    Merci pour l'explication
    milo42 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:23 PM
    nobleswan Du coup, tu pense qu'il y'aura présentation ou juste un teasing façon One X (en plus du Halo next gen) ?

    hijikatamayora13 Vivement Gears 5 et surtout Elden Ring ainsi que Just Dance : François Juno's Tribute
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:24 PM
    Attention à trop teasé les gens risquent d'être déçu de ne pas la voir, mais j'espère qu'ils vont s'attarder dessus ou au moins la philosophie de la console
    nobleswan posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:25 PM
    milo42 Oui je pense qu'on aura au moins un teasing façon Scorpio même si pour le coup je pense qu'on en aura légèrement plus, mais je m'avancerais pas trop dessus.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:25 PM
    milo42 De rien, ton avatar est tellement malaisant
    rbz posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:30 PM
    vous allez pleurer après la conf comme dhab
    negan posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:32 PM
    rbz On pleure déjà sur le travlo bresilien que ta en avatar.
    cail2 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:33 PM
    Si M$ pouvait être aussi imaginatif dans ses jeux, ça serait bien... Mais on sait comment ça va finir, 3 nouveaux studios, 2 nouvelles consoles, 8 nouvelles manettes et 2 jeux (pour 2021)... Moins de promesses et plus de résultats M$ ça serait pas mal !
    rbz posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:33 PM
    negan
    milo42 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:33 PM
    nobleswan Je pense aussi à un teasing, n'oublions pas qu'il reste l'E3 2020 avant la sortie de la console (sauf surprise)

    joueurdudimanche Critique pas François Juno sinon negan va devoir sévir
    tuni posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:34 PM
    Y'a pas besoin de Tease, j'ai book un rdv E3 pour ça donc ...
    negan posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:35 PM
    milo42 a raison baisse ton froc j'ai un cadeau pour toi joueurdudimanche
    lastboss posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:14 PM
    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/81/Ford_Scorpio_front_20070801.jpg
    apollokami posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:29 PM
    tuni Donc ils vont la montrer ? Je m'attendais plus à un teasing façon Scorpio.
    kabuki posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:34 PM
    On atted que ca un gros show de presentation facon de la 360
    contra posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:39 PM
    apollokami Epyon pense effectivement que ce sera un teasing du calibre de celui de la Scorpio, pas plus (avec sans doute le gameplay de Halo en friandise). Le gros des infos on les aura sans doute l’annee prochaine.
    jeanouillz posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:41 PM
    lastboss Ils vont l'amener sur scène comme lorsqu'ils ont présenté la xbone x
    xslayer750 posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:54 PM
    Encore une console qui va pas se vendre Venez je vous attends
    ryoporterbridges posted the 06/09/2019 at 01:56 PM
    Teasing à là Scorpio pas plus, avec Halo en demo, qui je le rappelle sera le premier jeu Nextgen présenté, c’est déjà pas mal
    misterpixel posted the 06/09/2019 at 02:16 PM
    https://mobile.twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1137722933105766400

    Miyamoto sur scène, ça sent plutôt bon non ? Xcloud sur Switch coming soon, si ça arrive Stadia perd un marché de taille, surtout point de vu com'.
    leonr4 posted the 06/09/2019 at 02:37 PM
    Perso un petit tease à "la scorpio E32016" ça suffira largement, mieux vaut en garder les infos les plus essentielles de la prochaine next gen pour l'E3 2020.
