Konami : une annonce spéciale mardi prochain
Jeux Video


Les rumeurs parlaient d'un nouveau Contra

Mais bon, attention, PES 2020 n'a officiellement pas encore été annoncé
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:18 PM by shanks
    comments (16)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:19 PM
    J'ai vu ça, j'attends un gros jeu car Konami en ce moment, bof !!
    suzukube posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:22 PM
    PES 2020
    xenofamicom posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:23 PM
    leblogdeshacka : Faute grave! Attendre un - nouveau - jeu Konami, c'est la garanti d'être déçu...

    Je mise sur des portages/remasters d'anciens jeux dans le meilleur des cas.
    e3ologue posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:25 PM
    MGS1 remake ou Mortal Link (un plagiat de Death Stranding )
    jeanouillz posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:31 PM
    Contra collection
    shanks posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:31 PM
    jeanouillz
    déjà annoncé et prévu en fin d'année
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:37 PM
    Je veux un nouveau Silent Hill ou au pire un Remake !!
    famimax posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:38 PM
    Des pachinko de leurs anciennes licences
    roxas35 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:43 PM
    Je pense à PES 2020 personnellement
    ravyxxs posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:44 PM
    leblogdeshacka Attendre un jeu Konami ? Relis toi l'ami lol.
    isora posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:44 PM
    Mgs 1 remake par Bluepoint
    jowy14 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:45 PM
    Allez, Suikoden collection sur Switch et PS4 plus l’annonce d’un nouvel épisode !!
    Quoi je peux pas rêver ?!
    aiolia081 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:54 PM
    Pachinko !!
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:05 AM
    jowy14 Oui tu rêves mais c'est beau de rêver... avant de se casser les dents sur la dure réalité

    #Konennemi
    kadaj68800 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:22 AM
    jowy14 Suikoden pachinko collection
    jowy14 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:26 AM
    icebergbrulant avec konami ça fait longtemps que j’ai un dentier, à force de me casser les dents sur leur annonces, puis annulations puis silence radio
