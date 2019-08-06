accueil
shanks
articles : 930
930
visites since opening : 2064610
2064610
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
E3 2012
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Konami : une annonce spéciale mardi prochain
Jeux Video
Les rumeurs parlaient d'un nouveau Contra
Mais bon, attention, PES 2020 n'a officiellement pas encore été annoncé
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:18 PM by
shanks
comments (
16
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:19 PM
J'ai vu ça, j'attends un gros jeu car Konami en ce moment, bof !!
suzukube
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:22 PM
PES 2020
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:23 PM
leblogdeshacka
: Faute grave! Attendre un - nouveau - jeu Konami, c'est la garanti d'être déçu...
Je mise sur des portages/remasters d'anciens jeux dans le meilleur des cas.
e3ologue
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:25 PM
MGS1 remake ou Mortal Link (un plagiat de Death Stranding
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:31 PM
Contra collection
shanks
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:31 PM
jeanouillz
déjà annoncé et prévu en fin d'année
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:37 PM
Je veux un nouveau Silent Hill ou au pire un Remake !!
famimax
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:38 PM
Des pachinko de leurs anciennes licences
roxas35
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:43 PM
Je pense à PES 2020 personnellement
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:44 PM
leblogdeshacka
Attendre un jeu Konami ? Relis toi l'ami lol.
isora
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:44 PM
Mgs 1 remake par Bluepoint
jowy14
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:45 PM
Allez, Suikoden collection sur Switch et PS4 plus l’annonce d’un nouvel épisode !!
Quoi je peux pas rêver ?!
aiolia081
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:54 PM
Pachinko !!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:05 AM
jowy14
Oui tu rêves mais c'est beau de rêver...
avant de se casser les dents sur la dure réalité
#Konennemi
kadaj68800
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:22 AM
jowy14
Suikoden pachinko collection
jowy14
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:26 AM
icebergbrulant
avec konami ça fait longtemps que j’ai un dentier, à force de me casser les dents sur leur annonces, puis annulations puis silence radio
