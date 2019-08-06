« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Darksiders 2 : Deathinitive Edition officieusement annoncé ?



(Trailer des versions PS4/XOne)

Date : 6 août 2019
Game Spain
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 05:57 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/08/2019 at 06:02 PM
    Comme un air de déjà vu...
    minbox posted the 06/08/2019 at 06:17 PM
    Et sinon à part du recyclage licences après licences ils ont prévu de nouveaux vrais jeux sur la Switch ?! J'ai cette console depuis le day one et j'ai que 3 jeux ! Zelda, Mario et Dragon Quest Builders c'est chaud quoi...
