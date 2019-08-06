ajouter un tigre
Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Leak] Une date pour Cyberpunk 2077 ?
Bon rien n'a dire juste

E ne pense pas que ce soit Fake
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:11 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (30)
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:14 AM
    Leblogdeshacka

    What the hell?
    ravyxxs posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:15 AM
    La boite PC derriere ca le fait pas du tout mais pas du tout. et Windows 10 et pas Steam ? Meh...
    noctis posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:15 AM
    PTDR c'est que cette e3 je comprend pourquoi sony partent sur autre chose
    shanks posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Chelou.
    Car le 11 septembre tombe un mercredi.
    Et le 9 novembre un samedi.

    Très inhabituel dans les deux cas.
    shambala93 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Il sortirait en novembre et les journalistes n’ont toujours pas le droit d’y toucher ??? Étrange !
    nady posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Autant l'autre image est certainement vrai autant celle là...
    Le logo en bleu à peine visible, le logo de namco complètement collé en bas à droite, le jaune qui déborde en bas à gauche sur la jaquette PC... mouais.

    Et n'oublions pas que l'image de base est facilement trouvable :
    https://cdn-l-cyberpunk.cdprojektred.com/wallpapers/1080p/CP77-KV-en.jpg
    sebalt posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
    C'est un fake.
    kaiden posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:18 AM
    Attend je recapitule pour ce viol :

    DEATH STRANDING
    SHENMUE 3
    POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD
    STAR WARS FALLEN ORDER
    CYBERPUNK si c'est vrai franchement il ya forcement du report
    sonilka posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
    Dans 3 mois ? Ca me semble crédible.

    romgamer6859 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
    kaiden
    Borderlands
    Gears 5
    Grid
    Surge 2
    Greedfall
    Medievil
    Modern warfare
    Ghost recon
    ...
    Au pire début 2020 pour cyberpunk?
    spilner posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
    PC DVD, sérieusement?
    idd posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
    quoi ??? y a pas la version switch ??? c'est un scandale !!
    misterpixel posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:21 AM
    C'est du photoshop amateur 2000...
    madd posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:22 AM
    Faut pas rêver. Je préfère qu'il soit full next gen.
    sorow posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:22 AM
    Le leak d'hier est vrai, pas celui la.
    noishe posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:23 AM
    100% fake, c'est tellement pas pro comme image.
    ravyxxs posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:23 AM
    shambala93 Ils ont pas un close door ? Apres y a la Gamescon aussi.
    jenicris posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:25 AM
    Premier semestre 2020.
    misterpixel posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:26 AM
    Il sait pas utiliser la gomme. https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/23/6/1559992929-screenshot-20190608-132142-com-android-chrome.jpg

    Un peu pixelisé tout ça.
    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/23/6/1559992936-screenshot-20190608-132142-com-android-chrome.jpg
    nospeudo posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:27 AM
    Le "Over 100 GOTY Awards" évente le fake.

    Le jeu peut pas avoir eu 100 awards avant d'être sortit
    mikazaki posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:28 AM
    Si ces vrais , le rois arrive !!! Déjà que thé witcher 3 et sur le trône depuis des années !! Vivement bordel !!
    serve posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
    En tout cas la pochette est dégueulasse
    minbox posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
    kaiden cette gen sérieux c'est la folie
    joueurdudimanche posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
    le défaut le plus flagrant c'est la bordure de jaquette PS4. Les amateurs se font pas chier avec les détails
    joueurdudimanche posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:32 AM
    Juste pour vous rendre compte, regardez le bord de la jaquette PS4 sur le screen en haut et regardez un vrai visuel.

    https://i5.walmartimages.ca/images/Enlarge/763/618/6000198763618.jpg
    goldmen33 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:41 AM
    madd il ne le sera jamais hein... un projet comme ça ne se rentabilise pas en début de gen! Ils ont besoin de tout le parc de console d'aujourd'hui. (+PC)
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:46 AM
    J'ai appelé le studio CD Projekt Red et la standardiste m'a dit: " gra kończy się 3 marca to jest pewne"

    Le jeu sortirait donc début mars 2020 !
    joueurdudimanche posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:58 AM
    Une autre chose pour Kyogamer et les autres qui reprennent le visuel tel des abrutis "ohlolol j'ai trop l'exclu mondial", le logo de Bandai Namco, il n'est pas bon. Il est normalement sur fond blanc avec un « TM » et un « entertainment » et jamais tu poses un logo si proche de la bordure.
    eldren posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:00 PM
    Je croise le doigts !
    shambala93 posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:05 PM
    mikazaki
    L’art et la manière d’utiliser des hyperboles...
