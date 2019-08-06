accueil
ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2840
2840
visites since opening : 2944289
2944289
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
[Leak] Une date pour Cyberpunk 2077 ?
Bon rien n'a dire juste
E ne pense pas que ce soit Fake
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:11 AM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments ( 30 )
30
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:14 AM
Leblogdeshacka
What the hell?
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:15 AM
La boite PC derriere ca le fait pas du tout mais pas du tout. et Windows 10 et pas Steam ? Meh...
noctis
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:15 AM
PTDR c'est que cette e3 je comprend pourquoi sony partent sur autre chose
shanks
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
Chelou.
Car le 11 septembre tombe un mercredi.
Et le 9 novembre un samedi.
Très inhabituel dans les deux cas.
shambala93
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
Il sortirait en novembre et les journalistes n'ont toujours pas le droit d'y toucher ??? Étrange !
nady
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
Autant l'autre image est certainement vrai autant celle là...
Le logo en bleu à peine visible, le logo de namco complètement collé en bas à droite, le jaune qui déborde en bas à gauche sur la jaquette PC... mouais.
Et n'oublions pas que l'image de base est facilement trouvable :
https://cdn-l-cyberpunk.cdprojektred.com/wallpapers/1080p/CP77-KV-en.jpg
sebalt
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:17 AM
C'est un fake.
kaiden
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:18 AM
Attend je recapitule pour ce viol :
DEATH STRANDING
SHENMUE 3
POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD
STAR WARS FALLEN ORDER
CYBERPUNK si c'est vrai franchement il ya forcement du report
sonilka
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
Dans 3 mois ? Ca me semble crédible.
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
kaiden
Borderlands
Gears 5
Grid
Surge 2
Greedfall
Medievil
Modern warfare
Ghost recon
...
Au pire début 2020 pour cyberpunk?
spilner
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
PC DVD, sérieusement?
idd
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:20 AM
quoi ??? y a pas la version switch ??? c'est un scandale !!
misterpixel
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:21 AM
C'est du photoshop amateur 2000...
madd
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:22 AM
Faut pas rêver. Je préfère qu'il soit full next gen.
sorow
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:22 AM
Le leak d'hier est vrai, pas celui la.
noishe
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:23 AM
100% fake, c'est tellement pas pro comme image.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:23 AM
shambala93
Ils ont pas un close door ? Apres y a la Gamescon aussi.
jenicris
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:25 AM
Premier semestre 2020.
misterpixel
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:26 AM
Il sait pas utiliser la gomme.
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/23/6/1559992929-screenshot-20190608-132142-com-android-chrome.jpg
Un peu pixelisé tout ça.
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/23/6/1559992936-screenshot-20190608-132142-com-android-chrome.jpg
nospeudo
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:27 AM
Le "Over 100 GOTY Awards" évente le fake.
Le jeu peut pas avoir eu 100 awards avant d'être sortit
mikazaki
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:28 AM
Si ces vrais , le rois arrive !!! Déjà que thé witcher 3 et sur le trône depuis des années !! Vivement bordel !!
serve
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
En tout cas la pochette est dégueulasse
minbox
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
kaiden
cette gen sérieux c'est la folie
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:29 AM
le défaut le plus flagrant c'est la bordure de jaquette PS4. Les amateurs se font pas chier avec les détails
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:32 AM
Juste pour vous rendre compte, regardez le bord de la jaquette PS4 sur le screen en haut et regardez un vrai visuel.
https://i5.walmartimages.ca/images/Enlarge/763/618/6000198763618.jpg
goldmen33
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:41 AM
madd
il ne le sera jamais hein...
un projet comme ça ne se rentabilise pas en début de gen! Ils ont besoin de tout le parc de console d'aujourd'hui. (+PC)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:46 AM
J'ai appelé le studio CD Projekt Red et la standardiste m'a dit: " gra kończy się 3 marca to jest pewne" Le jeu sortirait donc début mars 2020 !
Le jeu sortirait donc début mars 2020 !
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:58 AM
Une autre chose pour Kyogamer et les autres qui reprennent le visuel tel des abrutis "ohlolol j'ai trop l'exclu mondial", le logo de Bandai Namco, il n'est pas bon. Il est normalement sur fond blanc avec un « TM » et un « entertainment » et jamais tu poses un logo si proche de la bordure.
eldren
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:00 PM
Je croise le doigts !
shambala93
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 12:05 PM
mikazaki
L’art et la manière d’utiliser des hyperboles...
