profile
Doom Eternal
6
Likes
Likers
name : Doom Eternal
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2075
visites since opening : 2454200
gat > blog
Doom Eternal : la fresque pour l'E3 2019 terminée

Doom Eternal fera le show lors de la conférence de Bethesda prévue le 10 juin à 2h30. En espérant une sortie cette année.
Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/e3-2019-doom-eternal-fresque-demoniaque-hotel-figueroa-enfin-terminee-302505-1
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:02 AM by gat
    comments (11)
    leonr4 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:05 AM
    Ça en jette tout le contraire de celle de F76.
    axlenz posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:06 AM
    Ah ouais... Ah oui oui... Ah oui c'est beau
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:06 AM
    leonr4
    Difficile de faire pire
    gat posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:08 AM
    leonr4 Dégueulasse.
    arrrghl posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:09 AM
    Doooooom !!!!!
    idd posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:27 AM
    c'est bien fait
    edgar posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:27 AM
    Terrible !
    osiris posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:36 AM
    Faudrait que je finisse l'épisode précédent tien
    darksly posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:46 AM
    c'est doom, c'est bien.
    eldren posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:02 PM
    Miam !
    raioh posted the 06/08/2019 at 12:10 PM
    kino
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre