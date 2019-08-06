profile
Un petit thème de TLOU2 à écouter de Gustavo Santaolalla


https://www.instagram.com/p/Bybrj1ejh_4/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=XPtsQQABAAEI2fBG0R1XOLZGpotp

Pas mal du tout. Plutôt reposant.
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 08:07 AM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    biboys posted the 06/08/2019 at 08:13 AM
    Stratosphérique comme d'habitude tlou2 va brisé bien des mâchoires à ça sortie
    rider288 posted the 06/08/2019 at 08:35 AM
    La futur musique du prochain Trailer
    nospeudo posted the 06/08/2019 at 08:41 AM
    https://media.giphy.com/media/W80Y9y1XwiL84/giphy.gif
    shiroyashagin posted the 06/08/2019 at 08:49 AM
    Oh crap
    gammons10 posted the 06/08/2019 at 08:53 AM
    Nice
