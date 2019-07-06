La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
profile
amassous
146
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 567
visites since opening : 1835126
amassous > blog
Nouvelles figurines Dragon Ball annoncé
La Son Gohan
Toutes ces figurines sont issues du Ichiban Kuji pour Octobre au Japon








最高の漫画 - https://bpnavi.jp/s/kuji/pc/medias/show_by_key/db_saiya2
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:45 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    spilner posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:48 PM
    Sont belle mais vraiment dommage que les cheveux translucides foirent tout!
    A repeindre
    amassous posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:49 PM
    spilner Cheveux transparents c'est bizarre c'est vrai
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre