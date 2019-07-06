« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
XSEED Games
name : XSEED Games
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4/Switch] Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin / Trailer





Éditeur : XSEED Games (Occident)
Développeur : Edelweiss
Genre : Action
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : Hiver 2019

Par le développeur de : Astebreed


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=IxYohNRopCQ
    posted the 06/07/2019 at 09:08 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    akiru posted the 06/07/2019 at 09:48 AM
    Ca a l'air très sympa !
    guiguif posted the 06/07/2019 at 09:58 AM
    Vivement qu'ils le sortent car j'ai l'impression de voir le meme trailer depuis 2 ans
