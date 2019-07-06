Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
link49
link49
Shenmue III : Une nouvelle vidéo dévoilée
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Shenmue III :



Une séquence dans un kiosque de démonstration de Walmart nous permet de voir une nouvelle vidéo, en attendant plus d'informations lors de l'E3 :



Pourr rappel, le jeu sortira le 19 novembre prochain...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-off-screen-shenmue-iii-footage-from-walmart-promo-kiosk.121410
    posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:47 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:49 AM
    Seul le scénario va sauver ce jeu,seul le scénario le sauvera,sinon tout ce temps depuis le 2, aura servi à rien...
    link49 posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:54 AM
    Dès que je trouve mieux niveau qualité, je remplace la vidéo...
    suzukube posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:59 AM
    ravyxxs J'attends avec impatience les courses en chariot élévateur. En attendant, je vais me remettre à Yakuza 6 !
    5120x2880 posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:17 AM
    Un peu mou le chêne.
    shigeryu posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:24 AM
    Ça ressemble bien à du Shenmue en tout cas
    kinectical posted the 06/07/2019 at 02:01 AM
    Vous vous emballez vraiment à conduire un chariot élévateur et frapper sur des taupe?
