Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Shenmue III : Une nouvelle vidéo dévoilée
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Shenmue III :
Une séquence dans un kiosque de démonstration de Walmart nous permet de voir une nouvelle vidéo, en attendant plus d'informations lors de l'E3 :
Pourr rappel, le jeu sortira le 19 novembre prochain...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-off-screen-shenmue-iii-footage-from-walmart-promo-kiosk.121410
tags :
posted the 06/07/2019 at 12:47 AM
link49
comments (
6
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 12:49 AM
Seul le scénario va sauver ce jeu,seul le scénario le sauvera,sinon tout ce temps depuis le 2, aura servi à rien...
link49
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 12:54 AM
Dès que je trouve mieux niveau qualité, je remplace la vidéo...
suzukube
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 12:59 AM
ravyxxs
J'attends avec impatience les courses en chariot élévateur. En attendant, je vais me remettre à Yakuza 6
!
5120x2880
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 01:17 AM
Un peu mou le chêne.
shigeryu
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 01:24 AM
Ça ressemble bien à du Shenmue en tout cas
kinectical
posted
the 06/07/2019 at 02:01 AM
Vous vous emballez vraiment à conduire un chariot élévateur et frapper sur des taupe?
