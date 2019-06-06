La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
La Playstation Mini maintenant a 30€
Sur le site Micromania !!!
Bon la Play2 mini c'est mort

aj - https://www.micromania.fr/playstation-classic-91798.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=COm2h-H21eICFYSI1QodGd0A8w&gclsrc=aw.ds
    posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:47 PM by amassous
    comments (13)
    squall294 posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:47 PM
    A ce prix la + modif ça vaut la peine je trouve.
    famimax posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:48 PM
    37,90 € port comprit sur AMZ
    amassous posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:48 PM
    squall294 la modif ouais faut une clef et un ptis truc a 8€.
    birmou posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:49 PM
    Encore 10 balles de moins et c'est parfait.
    famimax posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:50 PM
    Et c'est quoi ce truc ???
    https://www.amazon.fr/NURICH-True-Blue-Playstation-Classic/dp/B07RCVT63C/
    Une clé USB avec des jeux PSX ? AMZ vend ce genre de truc ?
    xenofamicom posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:51 PM
    il me semblait que c'était son prix normal depuis un moment?

    squall294 : je l'ai prix à 50€, j'ai installé mes jeux préférés et c'est parfait. alors à 30€, faites pas les difficiles hein
    hirogami posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:53 PM
    ah enfin le vrai prix de la bête lol
    playback95 posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:54 PM
    Le pire flop de sony à mon avis.
    amassous posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:57 PM
    famimax inutile clef usb a 10€ et tu hack tu met cque tu veut.
    birmou posted the 06/06/2019 at 10:58 PM
    playback95 La PSP Go en mode "hold my bide".
    5120x2880 posted the 06/06/2019 at 11:13 PM
    Birmou La PSP Go compatible avec l'entière ludothèque de la PS1, trouvable au même prix depuis quasi 10 ans, petite, portable, compatible manette PS3 (PS4 à vérifier) et pouvant se connecter à une TV d'ailleurs.
    squall294 posted the 06/06/2019 at 11:28 PM
    xenofamicom je me demande si avec le hack les problèmes de performances sur certains jeux ont disparus. J'espère. ^^
    chiotgamer posted the 06/06/2019 at 11:31 PM
    Non merci
