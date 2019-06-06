profile
La jaquette de Jedi : Fallen Order dévoilé !



Deluxe :

    posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:11 PM by starlight
    comments (16)
    gat posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:12 PM
    Déjà en home.

    Mais c'est SW donc tu peux laisser l'article.
    misterpixel posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:13 PM
    C'est classe je trouve !
    koji posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:14 PM
    C'est pas le roux de shameless ?
    gantzeur posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:15 PM
    le héro no charisme
    gat posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:18 PM
    gantzeur Le charisme, ce n'est pas (que) l'apparence hein.
    C'est une question de comportement, avoir une certaine posture, avoir de la confiance en soi, j'en passe et des meilleurs.
    xslayx posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:20 PM
    Pas mal ja jaquette
    contra posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:34 PM
    J’ai vraiment du mal avec le héros pour l’instant ..
    gantzeur posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:37 PM
    gat je suis bien d'accord avec toi mais j'ai l'impression qu'il n'a aucune de ces qualités le pauvre mais wait and see
    anakaris posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:43 PM
    Dans la continuité de Battlefront 1&2.

    Par contre ce rouquin, je peux vraiment pas
    gat posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:49 PM
    gantzeur Là ok.

    anakaris Sale rouxophobe va.
    fenek posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:53 PM
    Pourtant Cameron Monaghan est un tres bon acteur. Du charisme il en a c'est sure!
    raioh posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:57 PM
    Gantzeur : Le charisme, ça peut se gagner au cours d'une aventure. Selon l'évolution, les choix et prise de position du héros, la manière de le mettre en avant dans les scènes. C'est un padawan qui doit devenir un Jedi, donc il y a de la matière.
    gat posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:59 PM
    raioh Je plussoie.
    lordguyver posted the 06/06/2019 at 06:00 PM
    contra anakaris gantzeur Allez voir Gotham pour moi le second meilleur Joker après Mark Hamill POINT BARRE !

    misterpixel gat contra anakaris fenek raioh Sinon pour info l'inquisitrice aussi nommé la Septième Sœur que vous voyez derrière avec son Sabre Laser rouge sera interpréter par Sarah Michelle Gellar en d'autre terme Buffy.

    koji Si mais également il joue le copain de classe de Dewey dans Malcolm.
    gantzeur posted the 06/06/2019 at 06:01 PM
    raioh possible oui , pour le moment je regrette le projet de Amy hennig mais a voir si celui ci crée la surprise
    koji posted the 06/06/2019 at 06:19 PM
    Lordguyver merci c'est un super acteur.
