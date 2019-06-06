accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 98
visites since opening : 156424
La jaquette de Jedi : Fallen Order dévoilé !
Deluxe :
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:11 PM by starlight
starlight
comments (16)
16
)
gat
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:12 PM
Déjà en home.
Mais c'est SW donc tu peux laisser l'article.
misterpixel
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:13 PM
C'est classe je trouve !
koji
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:14 PM
C'est pas le roux de shameless ?
gantzeur
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:15 PM
le héro no charisme
gat
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:18 PM
gantzeur
Le charisme, ce n'est pas (que) l'apparence hein.
C'est une question de comportement, avoir une certaine posture, avoir de la confiance en soi, j'en passe et des meilleurs.
xslayx
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:20 PM
Pas mal ja jaquette
contra
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:34 PM
J'ai vraiment du mal avec le héros pour l'instant ..
gantzeur
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:37 PM
gat
je suis bien d'accord avec toi mais j'ai l'impression qu'il n'a aucune de ces qualités le pauvre
mais wait and see
anakaris
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:43 PM
Dans la continuité de Battlefront 1&2.
Par contre ce rouquin, je peux vraiment pas
gat
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:49 PM
gantzeur
Là ok.
anakaris
Sale rouxophobe va.
fenek
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:53 PM
Pourtant Cameron Monaghan est un tres bon acteur. Du charisme il en a c'est sure!
raioh
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:57 PM
Gantzeur
: Le charisme, ça peut se gagner au cours d'une aventure. Selon l'évolution, les choix et prise de position du héros, la manière de le mettre en avant dans les scènes. C'est un padawan qui doit devenir un Jedi, donc il y a de la matière.
gat
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:59 PM
raioh
Je plussoie.
lordguyver
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 06:00 PM
contra
anakaris
gantzeur
Allez voir Gotham pour moi le second meilleur Joker après Mark Hamill POINT BARRE !
misterpixel
gat
contra
anakaris
fenek
raioh
Sinon pour info l'inquisitrice aussi nommé la Septième Sœur que vous voyez derrière avec son Sabre Laser rouge sera interpréter par Sarah Michelle Gellar en d'autre terme Buffy.
koji
Si mais également il joue le copain de classe de Dewey dans Malcolm.
gantzeur
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 06:01 PM
raioh
possible oui , pour le moment je regrette le projet de Amy hennig mais a voir si celui ci crée la surprise
koji
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 06:19 PM
Lordguyver
merci c'est un super acteur.
