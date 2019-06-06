« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
articles : 2639
visites since opening : 3265560
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch/Stadia] Darksiders : Genesis / Trailer


Éditeur : THQ Nordic
Développeur : Airship Syndicate

Par le développeur de Battle Chasers : Nightwar




Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ5ifGqYWTI
    posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    sorasaiku posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:21 PM
    j'achète
    birmou posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:22 PM
    Ya que Strife et War ?

    En tout cas day one !!!
    edgar posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:29 PM
    Oh purée je ne m’attendais pas du tout à ça !

    Terrible !

    Bien joué THQ !
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:36 PM
    Un peu marre des jeux avec vue du dessus, mais bon why not
    ducknsexe posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:38 PM
    C est plutôt jolie.

    La stadia s incrust pour voler les jeux
    playstation2008 posted the 06/06/2019 at 01:47 PM
    Trop bien !! DAY ONE !!!!
    spawnini posted the 06/06/2019 at 03:29 PM
    Day One
    Encore un jeu de merde voxen
    voxen posted the 06/06/2019 at 03:36 PM
    spawnini pour le coup ça m'intéresse pas des masses, à voir...
