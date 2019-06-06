accueil
La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
amassous
Je vous recommande les Grandista Naruto
Les figurine sont propre par contre Sasuke petit casse les couilles il doit se tenir sur un truc sinon il tombe
Si vous avez des questions commentaires.
posted the 06/06/2019 at 12:15 PM by
amassous
comments (
4
)
shambala93
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 12:17 PM
Cette qualité... la déchéance des grandista. Il est temps que banpresto soit plus regardant !
axlenz
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 12:17 PM
Naruto de Naruto Shippuden pourquoi il a un regard et une pose de p*te ?
amassous
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 12:20 PM
shambala93
C’est des Grandista , montre moi quand les grandista étais mieux sois disant.
axlenz
y’a plusieurs tete j’aime pas quand il souris j’ai mis ça et la pose rien de special quoi
kidicarus
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 12:30 PM
J'ai cru qu'ils en avaient des nouvelles, tu devrais dire que pour certaines, il y a des variante possible comme changement de tête ou bien boule d'énergie dans la main.
Sinon, je ne me souvent pas il n'y a pas un bloque pour pied?
