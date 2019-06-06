- ダリ と 淳 -
all
[preview]Shingeki no Kyojin Ost saison 3
News






la piste 12, ce remix de fou (pas l'impression qu'on l'entendra durant cette saison, dommage ..)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBIYwx4Ivng
    posted the 06/06/2019 at 08:15 AM by rbz
    comments (1)
    gantzeur posted the 06/06/2019 at 08:52 AM
    Comme dit le chef , même après avoir lu les scans on était pas prêt
