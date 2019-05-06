ajouter un tigre
[Unboxing] XBOX One S Fortnite
La XBOX One S Fortnite se dévoile avec un unboxing.



Perso, je trouve la console super belle!!


Je compte sur vous pour passer par les liens

The Surge 2 59.99€
Xbox One S,1 To, Édition Limitée, Fortnite Battle Royale 299€
Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered 16€

Amiibo 'Collection Super Smash Bros' - N°62 Bayonetta: Joueur 2 14.99€
Alita : Battle Angel 34.99€
Gears of War: Retrospective 47.12€
https://amzn.to/2JQsJXk
    posted the 06/05/2019 at 10:27 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    axlenz posted the 06/05/2019 at 10:33 PM
    Que l'on aime fortnite ou pas, faut quand même reconnaitre que la console est vachement belle quand même
    skuldleif posted the 06/05/2019 at 10:33 PM
    elle est jolie mais je prefere ma one X BF5
    gwadalba posted the 06/05/2019 at 10:41 PM
    Elle est magnifique cette console fornite ou pas fornite
