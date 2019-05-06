profile
Beyond Good & Evil 2
28
Likes
Likers
name : Beyond Good & Evil 2
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : Aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2070
visites since opening : 2446128
gat > blog
Beyond Good & Evil 2 : de nouveaux artworks













JVC - http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1054847/beyond-good-evil-2-de-nouveaux-artworks-pour-patienter.htm
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:08 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    jenicris posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:10 PM
    Ca claque. Seul bémol, c'est un jeu full multi ou il y aura un mode solo ?
    sid posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:20 PM
    Plus le temps avance plus je me dis que ça ressemble pas du tout à ce que je m'attendais d'un bge 2,je voulais une suite qui soit concentrer seulement sur un solo avec un scénario mais vu comment c'est parti ça va être un jeu qui va se concentré sur le multi et l'univers. J'espère me tromper.
    grasdouble posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:22 PM
    Jenicris Le moteur du jeu inclu le multi nativement mais le jeu est principalement solo. Par contre il me semble qu'une connection internet soit obligatoirement requise pour jouer, même en solo.
    lez93 posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:24 PM
    Comme dit ci-dessus, ce jeu a perdu tout mon intérêt depuis que j'ai appris qu'une connexion internet était requise pour jouer même en solo.
    goldmen33 posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:24 PM
    2021-22 sur next gen.
    jenicris posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:25 PM
    grasdouble merci.

    Si on peut jouer en solo, ça me va, de toute façon mes consoles sont toujours connectés.
    kabuki posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:25 PM
    jenicris Les 2 normalement

    Ca donne envi
    jenicris posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:30 PM
    kabuki c'est la classe donc.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre