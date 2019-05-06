accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Beyond Good & Evil 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
Aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Beyond Good & Evil 2 : de nouveaux artworks
JVC
-
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1054847/beyond-good-evil-2-de-nouveaux-artworks-pour-patienter.htm
posted the 06/05/2019 at 07:08 PM by
gat
comments (
8
)
jenicris
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:10 PM
Ca claque. Seul bémol, c'est un jeu full multi ou il y aura un mode solo ?
sid
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:20 PM
Plus le temps avance plus je me dis que ça ressemble pas du tout à ce que je m'attendais d'un bge 2,je voulais une suite qui soit concentrer seulement sur un solo avec un scénario mais vu comment c'est parti ça va être un jeu qui va se concentré sur le multi et l'univers. J'espère me tromper.
grasdouble
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:22 PM
Jenicris
Le moteur du jeu inclu le multi nativement mais le jeu est principalement solo. Par contre il me semble qu'une connection internet soit obligatoirement requise pour jouer, même en solo.
lez93
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:24 PM
Comme dit ci-dessus, ce jeu a perdu tout mon intérêt depuis que j'ai appris qu'une connexion internet était requise pour jouer même en solo.
goldmen33
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:24 PM
2021-22 sur next gen.
jenicris
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:25 PM
grasdouble
merci.
Si on peut jouer en solo, ça me va, de toute façon mes consoles sont toujours connectés.
kabuki
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:25 PM
jenicris
Les 2 normalement
Ca donne envi
jenicris
posted
the 06/05/2019 at 07:30 PM
kabuki
c'est la classe donc.
