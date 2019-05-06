profile
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
name : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
profile
gat > blog
SW Jedi Fallen Order sera présent durant la conf' Microsoft

Après une première présentation en avril dernier, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order est attendu au tournant à l'E3 2019, notamment pour éclaircir les zones d'ombre concernant son gameplay. De nouveaux extraits seront d'abord dévoilés le samedi 8 juin de 18h30 à 19h dans le cadre de l'EA Play. Le lendemain à partir de 22h, Microsoft présentera également des images exclusives durant sa conférence Xbox. Une conférence qui promet d'être dense : 14 jeux Xbox Game Studios seront évoqués, dont Gears 5, pour un show d'une durée approximative de deux heures.

Prévu pour le 15 novembre sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order nous fera incarner Cal Kestis, un des derniers survivants de l'Ordre Jedi en fuite après la purge de l'Ordre 66 déclenchée dans le film Star Wars, épisode III : La Revanche des Sith. Un jeu d'action/aventure purement solo, qui mettra l'accent sur les combats au sabre laser.


"Soyez à l'écoute pour de premiers aperçus spéciaux, y compris de Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order. #XboxE3"
JVC - http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1054081/e3-2019-star-wars-jedi-fallen-order-se-montrera-aussi-a-la-conference-microsoft.htm
    posted the 06/05/2019 at 03:38 PM by gat
    comments (9)
    shambala93 posted the 06/05/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Tiens en parlant de licences issues du cinéma, je suis curieux de savoir si on aura des infos du « Harry Potter » qui a fuité il y a quelques mois.
    oenomaus posted the 06/05/2019 at 03:46 PM
    En espérant qu'on est deux séquences gameplays différentes
    ryoporterbridges posted the 06/05/2019 at 03:55 PM
    C’est quoi ce jeu en fait?
    oenomaus posted the 06/05/2019 at 04:01 PM
    ryoporterbridges tu débarques de quelle planète https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GLbwkfhYZk
    octobar posted the 06/05/2019 at 04:10 PM
    dommage que le héros avec sa gueule de jeune premier m'inspire pas plus que ça.
    kaiden posted the 06/05/2019 at 04:17 PM
    octobar et encore il y a pas que lui
    raioh posted the 06/05/2019 at 04:32 PM
    Ryoporterbridges
    A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

    While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense STAR WARS lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

    STAR WARS fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to STAR WARS. As part of this authentic STAR WARS story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.

    KEY FEATURES

    ● Cinematic, Immersive Combat – Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system – striking, parrying, dodging - partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way. This combat system is intuitive to pick up, but takes training and practice to fully master its nuances as you gain new powers and abilities along your adventure.

    ● A New Jedi Story Begins - As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order. Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a cantankerous pilot, and a fearless droid, you must escape the evil machinations of the Empire in a story-driven adventure. Explore and overcome a wide range of challenges focused on combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving.

    ● The Galaxy Awaits - Ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles are all unique biomes you’ll explore in Jedi: Fallen Order, with the freedom to decide when and where you go next. As you unlock new powers and abilities, opportunities open up to re-traverse maps in new ways; leveraging the Force to augment the way you explore. Move quickly, however, as the Empire is actively hunting your every step in their effort to exterminate all remnants of the Jedi Order.
    wickette posted the 06/05/2019 at 04:51 PM
    La durée de vie c’est le point préoccupant pour moi à check, pour le reste c’est Respawn, bon le scénario ne sera pas royal mais le jeu sera bon j’en suis sur
    goldmen33 posted the 06/05/2019 at 04:55 PM
    ryoporterbridges un jeu SW à la 3ème personne genre Star Wars : Le Pouvoir de la Force mais j'espère qu'il sera encore meilleur et ça sent l'Unchartisation du gameplay.
