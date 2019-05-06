« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
R-Type Final 2 est (déjà) "financé" !



400 310 €
engagés sur un objectif de 369 603 €
3 850 contributeurs
PS : La contribution continue (mais s’arrêtera que dans 6 jours).




KickStarter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WapdH4lwPw
    posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:18 AM
    Et les stretchgoals ne seront jamais atteint car ces teubés ont fait une campagne en 7 jours au lieux de 30
    kidicarus posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:33 AM
    Rtype 3 et léo, mes deux préférés
    shinz0 posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:35 AM
    Ces Stretch Goals
    hyoga57 posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:38 AM
    J'aurais bien vu comme Stretch Goal un petit Remaster du premier R-Type Final...

    En tout cas, j'espère que les fans de Shoot'em Up seront présents pour soutenir le jeu à sa sortie et qu'ils n'attendront pas qu'il coûte 9,99€ pour l'acheter...
    idd posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:45 AM
    guiguif t1 ouais , je suis hype pour les stages de R-Type 1 et je vois +2 Millions là ^^
    jenicris posted the 06/05/2019 at 09:50 AM
    poliof posted the 06/05/2019 at 10:51 AM
    $4.000.000 : on scan ta teub et on en fait un vaisseau.
    shinz0 posted the 06/05/2019 at 10:57 AM
    poliof ça sera un petit vaisseau pour toi
