name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Stoppez tout voici la liste des jeux Switch pour L'E3
Humour
C'est un Fake mais je garde espoir pour Wario Land 5
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:53 PM by
escobar
comments (
19
)
vodkajacks
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:54 PM
Fake !!
shinz0
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:56 PM
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:56 PM
y a moyen pour un donkey kong, enfin j'espère.
balf
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:57 PM
Internal use only, sérieux ?
rendan
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:57 PM
Face alalala
whiteweedow25
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:58 PM
La fameuse photo prise de travers , crédible !
leonr4
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:58 PM
La
fameuse
liste
wickette
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:01 PM
toujours la fameuse liste prise par la même caméra depuis 2004..
genraltow
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:01 PM
Le simple fait que ce soit aussi stylé prouve que c'est absolument impossible.
Nintendo en fera pas autant, ils nous ont habitués à des E3 de merdes ces dernières années donc bon.
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:03 PM
Super c est devenu un rituel cette fameuse liste
hasselhoff
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:07 PM
Des Élément secret distribué avec des feuilles volante
escobar
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:08 PM
Exactement David
hasselhoff
masharu
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:09 PM
zabuza
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:11 PM
mrvince
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:14 PM
gat
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:14 PM
Qu'ils balancent un F-Zero bordel. Ok l'opus GC a bidé (clairement pas mérité) mais putain, vu le carton de chaque licence de Big N sur Switch, c'est certain qu'il trouvera son public. Même un remaster je prends c'est dire.
linkstar
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:16 PM
J'adore cette petite faute sur la ligne de Super Smash Bros. Hyper crédible.
gat
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:19 PM
linkstar
Ulimate.
kidicarus
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:20 PM
Des le début c'est raté avec fzero en open world suivi d'un Captain road x lapin crétin.
L'un des pire est sûrement starfox x Metroid.
bold
