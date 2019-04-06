Escobar All Day EveryDay
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
escobar
escobar
Stoppez tout voici la liste des jeux Switch pour L'E3
Humour

C'est un Fake mais je garde espoir pour Wario Land 5
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:53 PM by escobar
    comments (19)
    vodkajacks posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:54 PM
    Fake !!
    shinz0 posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:56 PM
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:56 PM
    y a moyen pour un donkey kong, enfin j'espère.
    balf posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:57 PM
    Internal use only, sérieux ?
    rendan posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:57 PM
    Face alalala
    whiteweedow25 posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:58 PM
    La fameuse photo prise de travers , crédible !
    leonr4 posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:58 PM
    La fameuse liste
    wickette posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:01 PM
    toujours la fameuse liste prise par la même caméra depuis 2004..
    genraltow posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:01 PM
    Le simple fait que ce soit aussi stylé prouve que c'est absolument impossible.

    Nintendo en fera pas autant, ils nous ont habitués à des E3 de merdes ces dernières années donc bon.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:03 PM
    Super c est devenu un rituel cette fameuse liste
    hasselhoff posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:07 PM
    Des Élément secret distribué avec des feuilles volante
    escobar posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:08 PM
    Exactement David hasselhoff
    masharu posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:09 PM
    zabuza posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:11 PM
    mrvince posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:14 PM
    gat posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:14 PM
    Qu'ils balancent un F-Zero bordel. Ok l'opus GC a bidé (clairement pas mérité) mais putain, vu le carton de chaque licence de Big N sur Switch, c'est certain qu'il trouvera son public. Même un remaster je prends c'est dire.
    linkstar posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:16 PM
    J'adore cette petite faute sur la ligne de Super Smash Bros. Hyper crédible.
    gat posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:19 PM
    linkstar Ulimate.
    kidicarus posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:20 PM
    Des le début c'est raté avec fzero en open world suivi d'un Captain road x lapin crétin.

    L'un des pire est sûrement starfox x Metroid.
