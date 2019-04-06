profile
Iron-Man & Thor bientôt en Blu-ray 4K

Le tout sera dispo dès le 21 août prochain. Par contre, ne me demandez pas pourquoi le premier Iron-Man (le meilleur Marvel) n'est pas encore prévu chez nous.

edition-limitee.fr - https://edition-limitee.fr/index.php/blu-ray-4k-film-uhd
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:39 PM by gat
    cyr posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:46 PM
    Faut que je me tape THOR.... mais un simple dvd suffira, ou en bluray a la limite...


    J'ai beaucoup rater de films marvel...

    Je me suis prit les 3 avengers, irom man 2, les 2 gardien de la galaxy en vod... Et j'ai étais voir captain marvel, et le dernier avenger au cinéma bien sur....
    thor posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:48 PM
    tu vas rien te taper du tout.
    birmou posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:49 PM
    thor
    rixlos posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:57 PM
    thor
    zephon posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:19 PM
    Mdr
    gat posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:20 PM
    cyr thor veut un dîner au chandelle chez Flunch avant.
