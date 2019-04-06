profile
[ROLAND-GARROS] Un alléchant Federer-Nadal en demies

Le duel tant attendu entre Rafael Nadal et Roger Federer aura bien lieu. Le Suisse s'est imposé en quatre manches (7-6 [4], 4-6, 7-6 [5], 6-4) en 3h35 contre son compatriote Stan Wawrinka mardi en quarts de finale de Roland-Garros.

L'Equipe - https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Roland-garros-roger-federer-vainqueur-de-stan-wawrinka-rejoint-rafael-nadal-en-demies/1026091
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:23 PM
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:24 PM
    Dopé VS Vieillard .
    ryoporterbridges posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:26 PM
    Arrêtez de vous batter entre vous les chtimis.
    oenomaus posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:31 PM
    negan Vs légende
    thedoctor posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:31 PM
    Après autant d'années d’absences, c'est vraiment prodigieux
    Retour réussie
    gat posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:33 PM
    negan ryoporterbridges Vos gueules.
    mrvince posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:34 PM
    oenomaus +1.
    jenicris posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:35 PM
    Deux légendes!
    onihanzo posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:36 PM
    Je vais à Roland Jeudi, j'espère qu'il va pleuvoir comme vache qui pisse demain comme ça ils décaleront au lendemain sur le Philippe Chartrier Djoko et Zverev
