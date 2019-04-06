accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
gat
articles :
2065
visites since opening :
2440803
gat
> blog
[ROLAND-GARROS] Un alléchant Federer-Nadal en demies
Le duel tant attendu entre Rafael Nadal et Roger Federer aura bien lieu. Le Suisse s'est imposé en quatre manches (7-6 [4], 4-6, 7-6 [5], 6-4) en 3h35 contre son compatriote Stan Wawrinka mardi en quarts de finale de Roland-Garros.
L'Equipe
-
https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Roland-garros-roger-federer-vainqueur-de-stan-wawrinka-rejoint-rafael-nadal-en-demies/1026091
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:23 PM by
gat
comments (
8
)
negan
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:24 PM
Dopé VS Vieillard .
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:26 PM
Arrêtez de vous batter entre vous les chtimis.
oenomaus
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:31 PM
negan
Vs légende
thedoctor
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:31 PM
Après autant d'années d'absences, c'est vraiment prodigieux
Retour réussie
gat
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:33 PM
negan
ryoporterbridges
Vos gueules.
mrvince
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:34 PM
oenomaus
+1.
jenicris
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:35 PM
Deux légendes!
onihanzo
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 05:36 PM
Je vais à Roland Jeudi, j'espère qu'il va pleuvoir comme vache qui pisse demain comme ça ils décaleront au lendemain sur le Philippe Chartrier Djoko et Zverev
Retour réussie