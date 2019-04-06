La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
Naruto l'animé en Full HD 16/9

Et c'est éclater au sol le découpage fait qu'on vois certaine scène comme ça si vous voulez toujours voir cet version y'a les 20ers épisodes sur la chaîne Youtube en description.
J’espère un vrai remaster en 4/3 un jour.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXX4KE4wk-5vXnzu2RfKwJg
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 12:52 PM by amassous
    guiguif posted the 06/04/2019 at 12:57 PM
    le truc qui sert a rien a part charcuter
    dai posted the 06/04/2019 at 01:28 PM
    c'est comme avec les one piece hd, rognage de l'image qui défonce la série.
    gamergunz posted the 06/04/2019 at 01:41 PM
    rien ne vaut l'animé original, c'est très regardable encore aujourd'hui
    gunstarred posted the 06/04/2019 at 01:41 PM
    Je ne vois pas en quoi c'est dérangeant de regardé en 4/3... (surtout si a la base ça l'est)
