Cadence of Hyrule
name : Cadence of Hyrule
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Brace Yourself Games
genre : action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Cadence of Hyrule / Images



Exclusif Nintendo Switch
Date de sortie : Juin 2019

Par le développeur de : Crypt of the NecroDancer










4gamer.net
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    chiotgamer posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:05 AM
    Quand je vois ça je pense juste à Zelda Maker c'est frustrant
    giru posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:22 AM
    Très joli tout ça. Vivement !
    mrvince posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:46 AM
    C'est vraiment beau ! vivement.
    sebalt posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:55 AM
    Il est tellement beau !

    Il a plus de charme qu'un certain remake, au passage...
    edgar posted the 06/04/2019 at 09:03 AM
    Superbe !
