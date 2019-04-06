accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Cadence of Hyrule
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Brace Yourself Games
genre :
action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Cadence of Hyrule / Images
Exclusif Nintendo Switch
Date de sortie : Juin 2019
Par le développeur de :
Crypt of the NecroDancer
4gamer.net
posted the 06/04/2019 at 08:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:05 AM
Quand je vois ça je pense juste à Zelda Maker c'est frustrant
giru
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:22 AM
Très joli tout ça. Vivement !
mrvince
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:46 AM
C'est vraiment beau ! vivement.
sebalt
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 08:55 AM
Il est tellement beau !
Il a plus de charme qu'un certain remake, au passage...
edgar
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 09:03 AM
Superbe !
