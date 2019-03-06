profile
kevisiano
Godzilla : explications scientifiques LOL















Hitek
    posted the 06/03/2019 at 01:47 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    killia posted the 06/03/2019 at 01:52 PM
    Celle avec les anciens Godzilla
    idd posted the 06/03/2019 at 02:01 PM
    j'avoue c'est pas mal
    la même avec le sous-marin siouplé
    bladagun posted the 06/03/2019 at 02:12 PM
    spaulding posted the 06/03/2019 at 02:12 PM
    jisngo posted the 06/03/2019 at 02:45 PM
    Ça me fait penser à une scène de FF7
    C'est dingue que les réalisateurs ne pensent pas à ce genre de détails...
