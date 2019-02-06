accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
articles : 2632
2632
visites since opening : 3255251
3255251
nicolasgourry
> blog
PS4 Vs Switch : TT Isle of Man, les effets de la déforestation !
La différence entre les deux versions permet d'avoir une portée pédagogique sur les effets de la déforestation
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/02/2019 at 11:58 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (19)
19
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 12:01 PM
Les bûcherons adorent la Switch
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 12:07 PM
icebergbrulant
La version PS4 envoie du bois
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 12:13 PM
jenicris
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 12:34 PM
Ah ouais quand même.
misterpixel
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 12:55 PM
Sérieux.
shanks
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:00 PM
les mecs abusent quand même.
après je connais ni le budget ni le prix de vente.
mais ça fait mal de voir un tel résultat sur une Switch qui pourrait faire tourner le premier Forza Horizon à l'aise (qui n'avait pas un tel clipping).
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:02 PM
Et après ça veut des Persona ou encore des FF7R .
Gérer déjà vos buissons après on verra
misterpixel
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:07 PM
ravyxxs
Comme souligné plus haut, c'est surtout le studio qui a pas fait tellement d'efforts. Bien que FF7R sur Switch demanderait pas mal de concessions.
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:09 PM
Icebergbrulant
Nicolasgourry
Ça devrait être interdit de vous laisser dans une même salle vous deux ^^
mikazaki
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:17 PM
mdrrrrr
kuroni
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:17 PM
J'ai hate de voir The Witcher 3 sur Switch.
sentenza
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:35 PM
ravyxxs
P5 est juste sortis sur ps3 pour info hein
zabuza
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:42 PM
sentenza
ne lui demande pas de réfléchir, ils sont chamboulé depuis quelques jours avec leurs père spirituel
sentenza
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:43 PM
zabuza
Je vois ça
roy001
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
zabuza
sentenza
c'etait de l'ironie , je pense que
ravyxxs
est bien plus intelligent que cela pour penser se qu'il vient de dire.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 02:01 PM
zabuza
Tu sais mec lol j'ai fait expres de pondre ca juste pour voir la reaction des fans Nintendo. Serieux les mecs vous reprocher des choses aux autres mais vous etes semblables lorsqu'on titille votre constructeur.
sentenza
NOON jure ??
J'ai fini le jeu trois comment j'ai pu louper ca ca alors
misterpixel
C'est bien ce que je dit,qu'ils gerent deja comment bien taffer niveau optimisation puis on verra,comment Nintendo peut laisser passer ca,la Switch a du potentiel,doom,
roy001
Alleluia
sentenza
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 02:08 PM
ravyxxs
Mais oui genre
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 02:17 PM
Kevisiano
C'est un nouveau,on lui dit combien de fois j'ai fini Persona 5 comme un drogué ?LOOL
sentenza
sentenza
posted
the 06/02/2019 at 02:20 PM
ravyxxs
Oh tu sais j'ai surement fini plus de jeux sur consoles Playstation que la plupart des membres du site et pourtant…..
