PS4 Vs Switch : TT Isle of Man, les effets de la déforestation !


La différence entre les deux versions permet d'avoir une portée pédagogique sur les effets de la déforestation
    posted the 06/02/2019 at 11:58 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (19)
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/02/2019 at 12:01 PM


    Les bûcherons adorent la Switch
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/02/2019 at 12:07 PM
    icebergbrulant La version PS4 envoie du bois
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/02/2019 at 12:13 PM
    jenicris posted the 06/02/2019 at 12:34 PM
    Ah ouais quand même.
    misterpixel posted the 06/02/2019 at 12:55 PM
    Sérieux.
    shanks posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:00 PM
    les mecs abusent quand même.
    après je connais ni le budget ni le prix de vente.

    mais ça fait mal de voir un tel résultat sur une Switch qui pourrait faire tourner le premier Forza Horizon à l'aise (qui n'avait pas un tel clipping).
    ravyxxs posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:02 PM
    Et après ça veut des Persona ou encore des FF7R .
    Gérer déjà vos buissons après on verra
    misterpixel posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:07 PM
    ravyxxs Comme souligné plus haut, c'est surtout le studio qui a pas fait tellement d'efforts. Bien que FF7R sur Switch demanderait pas mal de concessions.
    chiotgamer posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:09 PM
    Icebergbrulant Nicolasgourry Ça devrait être interdit de vous laisser dans une même salle vous deux ^^
    mikazaki posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:17 PM
    mdrrrrr
    kuroni posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:17 PM
    J'ai hate de voir The Witcher 3 sur Switch.
    sentenza posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:35 PM
    ravyxxs P5 est juste sortis sur ps3 pour info hein
    zabuza posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:42 PM
    sentenza ne lui demande pas de réfléchir, ils sont chamboulé depuis quelques jours avec leurs père spirituel
    sentenza posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:43 PM
    zabuza Je vois ça
    roy001 posted the 06/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
    zabuza sentenza c'etait de l'ironie , je pense que ravyxxs est bien plus intelligent que cela pour penser se qu'il vient de dire.
    ravyxxs posted the 06/02/2019 at 02:01 PM
    zabuza Tu sais mec lol j'ai fait expres de pondre ca juste pour voir la reaction des fans Nintendo. Serieux les mecs vous reprocher des choses aux autres mais vous etes semblables lorsqu'on titille votre constructeur.

    sentenza NOON jure ?? J'ai fini le jeu trois comment j'ai pu louper ca ca alors

    misterpixel C'est bien ce que je dit,qu'ils gerent deja comment bien taffer niveau optimisation puis on verra,comment Nintendo peut laisser passer ca,la Switch a du potentiel,doom,

    roy001 Alleluia
    sentenza posted the 06/02/2019 at 02:08 PM
    ravyxxs Mais oui genre
    ravyxxs posted the 06/02/2019 at 02:17 PM
    Kevisiano C'est un nouveau,on lui dit combien de fois j'ai fini Persona 5 comme un drogué ?LOOL sentenza
    sentenza posted the 06/02/2019 at 02:20 PM
    ravyxxs Oh tu sais j'ai surement fini plus de jeux sur consoles Playstation que la plupart des membres du site et pourtant…..
