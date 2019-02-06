Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Futurs achats juin : Une référence? A moi de juger...
Achats


Voici les jeux que je vais prendre en juin :





C'est le dernier mois assez calme avant que la tempête Nintendo Switch commence à faire des ravages...

    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/02/2019 at 06:47 AM by link49
    comments (16)
    jeanouillz posted the 06/02/2019 at 06:57 AM
    Ok
    link49 posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:02 AM
    Je me prépare psychologiquement à l'orgie en juillet/août sur Switch...
    sorakairi86 posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:08 AM
    Moi je rajoute Persona Q2, Samourai showdown et peu être Bloodstained
    misterpixel posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:11 AM
    Vous croyez que Nintendo va annoncer à l'E3 un défibrillateur pour la Switch ? J'en ai vraiment besoin
    shinz0 posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:15 AM
    misterpixel un défibrillateur Nintendo Labo ou un partenariat avec Swiffer
    bliss02 posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:15 AM
    Mario Maker 2 pour moi
    shambala93 posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:16 AM
    Je pense que tu as passé le cap de te «  préparer psychologiquement » pour des achats.
    misterpixel posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:16 AM
    shinz0 Pas con
    Pour de bon, je sais même pas si il va s'allumer le moment venu
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:18 AM
    Je rajouterais peut être sinking city si les tests sont bons.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:47 AM
    link49 Super Mario Maker 2 t'intéresse pas ?
    grogetadbs posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:51 AM
    Pour l'instant CTR me paraît mou et pour Judgement, je me suis lassé de la formule des Yakuzas. Clairement en Juin je pense que je vais jouer à 2URVIVE
    ostream posted the 06/02/2019 at 07:53 AM
    Y a quoi qui sort en juillet et aout ? J'ai raté quelque chose ?
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/02/2019 at 08:36 AM
    ostream le nouveau jeu des mecs de Setsuna, le nouveau Fire Emblem, Astra Chain, DQ Builder 2, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Kill la Kill et Control
    link49 posted the 06/02/2019 at 09:05 AM
    nicolasgourry J'ai pas accroché à l'opus WiiU.

    Si je le prends, ça serait uniquement pour l'abonnement online offert avec...
    yukilin posted the 06/02/2019 at 09:10 AM
    En juin ça sera Bloodstained pour moi.
    denton posted the 06/02/2019 at 09:18 AM
    Prépare toi à chercher du taf plutôt
