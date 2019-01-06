TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, FFVII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077 et le nouveau titre de Fromsoft, le tout dans la première moitié de 2020.
Il répond à cette question :
So we could possibly be getting(atleast) Cyberpunk, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, GRR Martin Fromsoft game, 1-2 Ubisoft AAA games and FF7 Remake part 1 in 1st half of next year? Hmm...
Jason Schreier:
Based on what I've heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild
https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1134581330921041921
nigel t'as changé de crémerie pour avoir ces infos ou... ?