jenicris > blog
Kotaku : 1er semestre 2020 : FFVII remake, Cyberpunk, TLOU2, GOT, nouveau From Software...
TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, FFVII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077 et le nouveau titre de Fromsoft, le tout dans la première moitié de 2020.

Il répond à cette question :

So we could possibly be getting(atleast) Cyberpunk, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, GRR Martin Fromsoft game, 1-2 Ubisoft AAA games and FF7 Remake part 1 in 1st half of next year? Hmm...


Jason Schreier:

Based on what I've heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild


https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1134581330921041921
    posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:26 PM by jenicris
    comments (14)
    yamy posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:30 PM
    C'est cool ça fera une bonne fin gen
    eldren posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:32 PM
    Eh beh cités comme ça c'est impressionnant
    kaiden posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:33 PM
    nickel cette année 2020 va etre monstrueuse en jeux et en exclusivités
    milo42 posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:39 PM
    nigel posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:40 PM
    Mars en target date pour cyberpunk
    iglooo posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:42 PM
    OSEF/GOTY/OSEF/GOTY (bis)/A VOIR.
    nigel t'as changé de crémerie pour avoir ces infos ou... ?
    5120x2880 posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:44 PM
    Iglooo osef/osef/osef/osef/goty.
    iglooo posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:45 PM
    5120x2880 4 à la suite, je crois que t'as gagné là non?
    thedoctor posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:45 PM
    Dont la moitié repoussé
    eldrick posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:47 PM
    Cyberpunk pour moi , le reste ça va attendre surtout pour FFVIIR et TLOU2.
    jesuisunefleur posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:48 PM
    Que du bon, a part TLOU2 qui ne m’intéresse pas
    uit posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:51 PM
    Jenicris sérieusement...
    grogetadbs posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:52 PM
    Cyberpunk
    jenicris posted the 06/01/2019 at 02:59 PM
    uit ?
