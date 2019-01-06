« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
GungHo Online Entertainment
3
Likes
Likers
name : GungHo Online Entertainment
official website : http://www.gungho.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
107
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2630
visites since opening : 3252644
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Ninjala repoussé pour 2020





C'est une exclusivité Switch.
Genre : Battle Royale ( jouable jusqu'a 8 )
Date de sortie : Printemps 2020.


(explication de son report)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=X-W-ahO3X2o
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kidicarus posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:33 AM
    Bizarre se repport de dernière minute. Nintendo n'aurait pas mis la main dessus? Afin de faire une bonne promotion et d'en faire un killer app.
    ropstar posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:37 AM
    kidicarus .... ca serait vraiment top !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre