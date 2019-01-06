profile
Le trailer de Sonic retravaillé par un fan



    posted the 06/01/2019 at 09:35 AM by aym
    comments (9)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/01/2019 at 09:43 AM
    Merci de le préciser dans le titre. "Fanmade trailer Sonic".
    finalfantasyxvuniverse posted the 06/01/2019 at 09:46 AM
    bah en tout cas ça vaut pas celui là =
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D5mDE0TW0AA7Ink.jpg
    steevflores posted the 06/01/2019 at 09:54 AM
    Il y a surtout celui là :
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPduD0p6zl4
    docteurdeggman posted the 06/01/2019 at 09:56 AM
    Clair que là tout de suite ça a plus de gueule que l'original.
    shincloud posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:00 AM
    finalfantasyxvuniverse Il est vrai que cette version est mieux, mais celui du trailer fan colle mieux à l'univers qui sera assez cartoon, celui que tu montre est trop sérieux ça fait très japonais dans le design
    darksly posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:01 AM
    Comme ça se serait bien
    shinz0 posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:03 AM
    Si seulement le problème était que le design de Sonic
    aym posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:10 AM
    steevflores
    kikoo31 posted the 06/01/2019 at 10:17 AM
    steevflores rooh
