accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Aym
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
biboys
,
raph64
,
trichejeux
,
minx
aym
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
61
visites since opening :
104594
aym
> blog
Le trailer de Sonic retravaillé par un fan
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/01/2019 at 09:35 AM by
aym
comments (
9
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 09:43 AM
Merci de le préciser dans le titre. "Fanmade trailer Sonic".
finalfantasyxvuniverse
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 09:46 AM
bah en tout cas ça vaut pas celui là =
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D5mDE0TW0AA7Ink.jpg
steevflores
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 09:54 AM
Il y a surtout celui là :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPduD0p6zl4
docteurdeggman
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 09:56 AM
Clair que là tout de suite ça a plus de gueule que l'original.
shincloud
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 10:00 AM
finalfantasyxvuniverse
Il est vrai que cette version est mieux, mais celui du trailer fan colle mieux à l'univers qui sera assez cartoon, celui que tu montre est trop sérieux ça fait très japonais dans le design
darksly
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 10:01 AM
Comme ça se serait bien
shinz0
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 10:03 AM
Si seulement le problème était que le design de Sonic
aym
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 10:10 AM
steevflores
kikoo31
posted
the 06/01/2019 at 10:17 AM
steevflores
rooh
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D5mDE0TW0AA7Ink.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPduD0p6zl4