Muramasa
La One S bientôt dans le menu enfant
Franchement pour le prix, un lecteur 4k, des applications en 4k comme Netflix couplé du dolby atmos
avec l'option Jeux Vidéo, ça le fait
hamsterjoueur
posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:28 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (6)
6
)
misterpixel
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 06:34 PM
La One démat en PLS.
edarn
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 06:36 PM
Possibilité d'avoir le lien direct de l'offre?
Ça pourrait intéresser un pote.
Thx
shincloud
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 06:37 PM
edarn
L'offre de 149euro 500go et gears 4
.
La meilleur offre avec Gears 4 et BF5 pour 199euro et 1to
jenicris
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 06:39 PM
Il fait combien de GO sur One, Gears 4? Sur PC plus de 120.
solidfisher
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 06:41 PM
jenicris
entre 100 et 120go sur One
edarn
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 06:43 PM
shincloud
Thx
