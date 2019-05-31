profile
La One S bientôt dans le menu enfant
Franchement pour le prix, un lecteur 4k, des applications en 4k comme Netflix couplé du dolby atmos avec l'option Jeux Vidéo, ça le fait

    posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:28 PM by shincloud
    comments (6)
    misterpixel posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:34 PM
    La One démat en PLS.
    edarn posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:36 PM
    Possibilité d'avoir le lien direct de l'offre?
    Ça pourrait intéresser un pote.

    Thx
    shincloud posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:37 PM
    edarn L'offre de 149euro 500go et gears 4 .

    La meilleur offre avec Gears 4 et BF5 pour 199euro et 1to
    jenicris posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:39 PM
    Il fait combien de GO sur One, Gears 4? Sur PC plus de 120.
    solidfisher posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:41 PM
    jenicris entre 100 et 120go sur One
    edarn posted the 05/31/2019 at 06:43 PM
    shincloud

    Thx
