starlight > blog
C'est maintenant officiel ! Robert Pattinson est Batman
Et pour une trilogie.




http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2019/05/the-batman-robert-pattinson-en-discussion-pour-incarner-batman.html
https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/culture/2530339-20190531-the-batman-robert-pattinson-incarnera-super-heros-film-matt-reeves
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2019 at 04:59 PM by starlight
    comments (19)
    negan posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Je lui laisse sa chance on verra bien
    shinz0 posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:01 PM
    Cédric Diggory
    Choix intéressant et bon acteur
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:01 PM
    Et son fils fera du patinage artistique !

    crimson7 posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:02 PM
    Pourquoi pas.
    lefab88 posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:02 PM
    bon acteur a voir
    mithrandir posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:03 PM
    J'espère qu'il arrivera à se débarrasser du boulet Twilight parce que c'est un excellent acteur !
    zekk posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:03 PM
    On a des fois, des bonnes surprises donc je lui laisse sa chance !
    sebalt posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:05 PM
    À voir, il a bien changé depuis Twilight et Matt Reeves est un bon directeur.
    lagertha75 posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Excellent choix
    Ce type est une pépite
    cladstrife59 posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:08 PM
    Bon acteur, peut être j'avoue ne pas m’intéresser à sa carrière mais carrure pour incarner Batman je ne sais pas. Perso j'aurais quand même bien vue Armie Hammer dans le rôle.
    zanpa posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:09 PM
    bon choix bonne geul
    birmou posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:09 PM
    Cool
    C'est vraiment un putain d'acteur

    DC hype !!!!
    walterwhite posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:10 PM
    Non merci.
    darksly posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
    Un peu de muscu et pourquoi pas
    serve posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
    Excellent Acteur suffit de le voir dans Cosmopolis The Rover ou Good Time maintenant c'est partie pour la muscu
    xslayer750 posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
    Ok mais va falloir aller à la salle alors
    wistiti posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
    il a raflé le rôle de justesse à Elton John, dommage il aurait pourtant été plus crédible ...
    oenomaus posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:14 PM
    et dire qu'on avait craché sur Ben Affleck ...
    serve posted the 05/31/2019 at 05:14 PM
    N'empêche il est passé de vampire à chauves-souris
    citer un membre