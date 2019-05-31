accueil
starlight
blog
C'est maintenant officiel ! Robert Pattinson est Batman
Et pour une trilogie.
http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2019/05/the-batman-robert-pattinson-en-discussion-pour-incarner-batman.html
https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/culture/2530339-20190531-the-batman-robert-pattinson-incarnera-super-heros-film-matt-reeves
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/31/2019 at 04:59 PM by starlight
starlight
comments (
19
)
negan
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:00 PM
Je lui laisse sa chance on verra bien
shinz0
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:01 PM
Cédric Diggory
Choix intéressant et bon acteur
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:01 PM
Et son fils fera du patinage artistique !
crimson7
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:02 PM
Pourquoi pas.
lefab88
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:02 PM
bon acteur a voir
mithrandir
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:03 PM
J'espère qu'il arrivera à se débarrasser du boulet Twilight parce que c'est un excellent acteur !
zekk
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:03 PM
On a des fois, des bonnes surprises donc je lui laisse sa chance !
sebalt
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:05 PM
À voir, il a bien changé depuis Twilight et Matt Reeves est un bon directeur.
lagertha75
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:06 PM
Excellent choix
Ce type est une pépite
cladstrife59
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:08 PM
Bon acteur, peut être j'avoue ne pas m’intéresser à sa carrière mais carrure pour incarner Batman je ne sais pas. Perso j'aurais quand même bien vue Armie Hammer dans le rôle.
zanpa
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:09 PM
bon choix bonne geul
birmou
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:09 PM
Cool
C'est vraiment un putain d'acteur
DC hype !!!!
walterwhite
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:10 PM
Non merci.
darksly
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
Un peu de muscu et pourquoi pas
serve
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
Excellent Acteur suffit de le voir dans Cosmopolis The Rover ou Good Time maintenant c'est partie pour la muscu
xslayer750
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
Ok mais va falloir aller à la salle alors
wistiti
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:12 PM
il a raflé le rôle de justesse à Elton John, dommage il aurait pourtant été plus crédible ...
oenomaus
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:14 PM
et dire qu'on avait craché sur Ben Affleck ...
serve
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 05:14 PM
N'empêche il est passé de vampire à chauves-souris
