La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
Naruto x Boruto bientôt sur navigateur
Pour jouer au travail par exemple
Site Japonais en liens source j'ai trouvé du gameplay.

Fuck le demat. - https://narutoxboruto-tri.bn-ent.net/
    posted the 05/31/2019 at 01:29 PM by amassous
