La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
amassous > blog
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 4 en anglais


Pour le français dimanche vers minuit comme d’hab moi jvais direct le lire en anglais la !!!
Fuck le demat. - https://jaiminisbox.com/reader/read/samurai-8/en/0/4/page/1
