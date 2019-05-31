La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
Pikmin 3DS a 10€


Promo dispo chez Micromania faite vite !
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:06 AM by amassous
    comments (1)
    cail2 posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:15 AM
    Rupture en 2 minutes bien entendu...
