« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Cadence of Hyrule
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Brace Yourself Games
genre :
action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Cadence of Hyrule / Nouvelle Video Gameplay
Date de sortie : Juin 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir-TYrdl0aU
posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:03 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
10
)
macbeal
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:08 AM
l'ecran lors des combats saute ça me fout la gerbe c'est dommage car je me serai bien laissé tenter
captainjuu
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:08 AM
Je n'aime pas les jeux de rythme donc j'achèterai pas, mais l'OST sera à coup sûr un petit bijou !
sonilka
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:10 AM
Ca me faisait envie quand j'ai vu le trailer. Puis j'ai vu que c'était un jeu de rythme. Le perso qui sautille en permanence m'agace au plus haut point. A moins d'une démo pour me faire une idée, je ferais l'impasse.
giru
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:11 AM
Très joli, et la musique
Vu que la date reste un vague "juin" et non le 20 juin, ça sent bon la sortie à la fin du Direct E3. Vivement !
iglooo
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:23 AM
macbeal
normalement maintenant ils te laissent souvent la possibilité de désactiver cet effet dans les options.
rockin
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:39 AM
sonilka
le jeu de base sans Zelda est déjà une perle apparemment ! A partir de là je fais confiance !
zabuza
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:40 AM
Le jeu est super jolie mais je suis pas fan du côté rythme.
mrvince
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 08:47 AM
Le 1er est cool donc celui la le sera certainement aussi
flom
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 09:04 AM
ca me donne tres envie franchement. en esperant une vers boite...
edgar
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 09:09 AM
J'aime bien aussi !
Vu que la date reste un vague "juin" et non le 20 juin, ça sent bon la sortie à la fin du Direct E3. Vivement !