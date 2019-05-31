« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Cadence of Hyrule
name : Cadence of Hyrule
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Brace Yourself Games
genre : action
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Cadence of Hyrule / Nouvelle Video Gameplay


Date de sortie : Juin 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir-TYrdl0aU
    posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:03 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    macbeal posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:08 AM
    l'ecran lors des combats saute ça me fout la gerbe c'est dommage car je me serai bien laissé tenter
    captainjuu posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:08 AM
    Je n'aime pas les jeux de rythme donc j'achèterai pas, mais l'OST sera à coup sûr un petit bijou !
    sonilka posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:10 AM
    Ca me faisait envie quand j'ai vu le trailer. Puis j'ai vu que c'était un jeu de rythme. Le perso qui sautille en permanence m'agace au plus haut point. A moins d'une démo pour me faire une idée, je ferais l'impasse.
    giru posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:11 AM
    Très joli, et la musique

    Vu que la date reste un vague "juin" et non le 20 juin, ça sent bon la sortie à la fin du Direct E3. Vivement !
    iglooo posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:23 AM
    macbeal normalement maintenant ils te laissent souvent la possibilité de désactiver cet effet dans les options.
    rockin posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:39 AM
    sonilka le jeu de base sans Zelda est déjà une perle apparemment ! A partir de là je fais confiance !
    zabuza posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:40 AM
    Le jeu est super jolie mais je suis pas fan du côté rythme.
    mrvince posted the 05/31/2019 at 08:47 AM
    Le 1er est cool donc celui la le sera certainement aussi
    flom posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:04 AM
    ca me donne tres envie franchement. en esperant une vers boite...
    edgar posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:09 AM
    J’aime bien aussi !
