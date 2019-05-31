accueil
ajouter un tigre
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
[US] Death Stranding Collector Amazon US
En attendant les ouvertures de préco en France, Death Stranding dans sa version Collector's Editon est disponible sur Amazon US
Qui va craquer ??
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07SFZWVYK/ref=ya_aw_od_pi?ie=UTF8&psc=1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/31/2019 at 01:08 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
3
)
stefanpsp
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 01:29 AM
Day one en collector !
chiotgamer
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 01:48 AM
Punaise le bébé en figurine, tu mais ça sur ton étagère dans ta chambre t'es garantis de plus jamais trouver le sommeil
Mais en vrai oui pour la figurine c'était clairement le môme qu'il fallait mettre
kira93
posted
the 05/31/2019 at 01:52 AM
hum les commandes FR debute quand ?
Mais en vrai oui pour la figurine c'était clairement le môme qu'il fallait mettre