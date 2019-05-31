ajouter un tigre
profile
Death Stranding
52
Likes
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2819
visites since opening : 2921793
leblogdeshacka > blog
[US] Death Stranding Collector Amazon US
En attendant les ouvertures de préco en France, Death Stranding dans sa version Collector's Editon est disponible sur Amazon US



Qui va craquer ??
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07SFZWVYK/ref=ya_aw_od_pi?ie=UTF8&psc=1
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2019 at 01:08 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    stefanpsp posted the 05/31/2019 at 01:29 AM
    Day one en collector !
    chiotgamer posted the 05/31/2019 at 01:48 AM
    Punaise le bébé en figurine, tu mais ça sur ton étagère dans ta chambre t'es garantis de plus jamais trouver le sommeil
    Mais en vrai oui pour la figurine c'était clairement le môme qu'il fallait mettre
    kira93 posted the 05/31/2019 at 01:52 AM
    hum les commandes FR debute quand ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre