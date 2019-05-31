« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Switch] Indie World / Demain le 31/05/2019


L'indie World est l’équivalent du Nindies Showcase occidental, mais pour le japon.
Le 31 Mai 2019 à 10 Heures.

Site de Nintendo Japon
    posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    suzukube posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:33 PM
    Uniquement au Japon ? Ca va pas être des jeux déjà sortis adaptés aux japonais du coup ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:35 PM
    suzukube oui surement, mais il y aura peut être des surprises, on sait jamais.
