name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
Death Stranding en quelques gifs


Death Stranding A Hideo Kojima Game



























Rendez-vous le 8 novembre
    posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:12 PM by leonr4
    comments (20)
    akinen posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:14 PM
    tolgafury posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:15 PM
    kayama posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:16 PM
    Le Decima Engine à la sauce Kojima
    lt93 posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:18 PM
    La musique du trailer.
    gantzeur posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:20 PM
    et dire que derrière t'a encore Ghost of tsushima et TLOU PART 2 qui attendent leurs tours ce braquage !
    wadewilson posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:20 PM
    T'aurais du glisser un gif de Crackdown 3 pour le fun
    whiteweedow25 posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:22 PM
    Cette direction artistique bordel , ça tue
    walterwhite posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:22 PM
    C’est exceptionnel, vraiment.

    En 8mn de trailer KOJIMA te sert une ambiance et un univers où tu te sens de suite imprégné
    kira93 posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:23 PM
    un truc de ouf
    minbox posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:23 PM
    voxen posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:28 PM
    J'ai cru que c'était un article de gat
    misterpixel posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:40 PM
    Horizon Zero Dawn 2 va arracher la gueule, ça tourne sur une PS4. Le moteur de Guerrilla Games est vraiment insane et Kojima l'a apprivoisé d'une main de maître c'est bluffant.
    gat posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:44 PM
    voxen Après l'E3 si Gamekyo est "sage".
    xenofamicom posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:44 PM
    voxen : Les articles de Gat, tu te marres pour de vrai et tu en as pour ton argent
    iglooo posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:46 PM
    wadewilson
    guiguif posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:47 PM
    J'avoue il manque un dernier GIF avec Diabolo en pleures
    madd posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Mon téléphone rame à mort mais ça fait tellement plaisir!
    hatefield posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Ce jeu de la vie, qui va redefinir même le concept du jeu video.
    voxen posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:53 PM
    gat vu le résultat avec juste un jeu avant l'e3, j'imagine pas après
    gat posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:59 PM
    voxen Ca va être dantesque j'te dis.
