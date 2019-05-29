accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
leonr4
articles :
833
visites since opening :
1324177
leonr4
> blog
Death Stranding en quelques gifs
Death Stranding A Hideo Kojima Game
Rendez-vous le 8 novembre
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/29/2019 at 06:12 PM by
leonr4
comments (
20
)
akinen
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:14 PM
tolgafury
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:15 PM
kayama
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:16 PM
Le Decima Engine à la sauce Kojima
lt93
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:18 PM
La musique du trailer
.
gantzeur
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:20 PM
et dire que derrière t'a encore Ghost of tsushima et TLOU PART 2 qui attendent leurs tours
ce braquage !
wadewilson
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:20 PM
T'aurais du glisser un gif de Crackdown 3 pour le fun
whiteweedow25
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:22 PM
Cette direction artistique bordel , ça tue
walterwhite
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:22 PM
C’est exceptionnel, vraiment.
En 8mn de trailer KOJIMA te sert une ambiance et un univers où tu te sens de suite imprégné
kira93
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:23 PM
un truc de ouf
minbox
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:23 PM
voxen
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:28 PM
J'ai cru que c'était un article de
gat
misterpixel
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:40 PM
Horizon Zero Dawn 2 va arracher la gueule, ça tourne sur une PS4. Le moteur de Guerrilla Games est vraiment insane et Kojima l'a apprivoisé d'une main de maître c'est bluffant.
gat
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:44 PM
voxen
Après l'E3 si Gamekyo est "sage".
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:44 PM
voxen
: Les articles de Gat, tu te marres pour de vrai et tu en as pour ton argent
iglooo
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:46 PM
wadewilson
guiguif
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:47 PM
J'avoue il manque un dernier GIF avec Diabolo en pleures
madd
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:48 PM
Mon téléphone rame à mort mais ça fait tellement plaisir!
hatefield
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:49 PM
Ce jeu de la vie, qui va redefinir même le concept du jeu video.
voxen
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:53 PM
gat
vu le résultat avec juste un jeu avant l'e3, j'imagine pas après
gat
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 06:59 PM
voxen
Ca va être dantesque j'te dis.
En 8mn de trailer KOJIMA te sert une ambiance et un univers où tu te sens de suite imprégné