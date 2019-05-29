La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
amassous > blog
BANPRESTO sors des figurines Harry Potter


Elle sont déjà dispo si y'a des intéressé , ils ont fait la période Harry Potter 2 en plus
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 05/29/2019 at 04:26 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    masharu posted the 05/29/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Ah je vois, c'est la gamme QPosket. Il y a One Piece et Princess Disney notamment (plein d'autres comme DC Comics et j'en passe).
    amassous posted the 05/29/2019 at 04:42 PM
    masharu Ouais c'est pas des Grandista
    shambala93 posted the 05/29/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Quelle horreur !
    amassous, tu parles, ça fait bien longtemps que la qualité des grandista est catastrophique...
    madd posted the 05/29/2019 at 04:59 PM
    Déjà vu été aprèm au auchant de Metz dans un magasin de figurines.
    amassous posted the 05/29/2019 at 05:01 PM
    shambala93 Je trouve pas récemment y'a eu cet Naruto
    madd Elle passe bien en vrai?
    alucardk posted the 05/29/2019 at 05:09 PM
    sacrément cheap quand même niveau qualité, les chinois vont encore avoir un PIB d'enfer.
    madd posted the 05/29/2019 at 05:16 PM
    amassous Oui on dirait vraiment de perso de manga.
    amassous posted the 05/29/2019 at 05:24 PM
    madd et elle sont pas trop petite?
    thor posted the 05/29/2019 at 05:27 PM
    Ca reste moins laid que les funko pop
    amassous posted the 05/29/2019 at 05:29 PM
    thor Serieux les POP
