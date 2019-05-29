profile
Wild
name : Wild
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Wild Sheep Studio
genre : Aventure
Wild : trois nouveaux visuels


JVL - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/wild-sort-de-son-silence-avec-de-nouveaux-visuels-94004
    posted the 05/29/2019 at 09:55 AM by gat
    comments (16)
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:01 AM
    Je pensais que ce serait du troll et que tu aurais mis 3 vraies photos d'animaux

    Ca a l'air joli mais on veut vite une vidéo
    nospeudo posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:01 AM
    Jenicris Ah bah tiens quand on parle du loup !
    misterpixel posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:01 AM
    J'étais déjà Hype depuis des années, mais là ça a l'air somptueux artistiquement parlant !
    shambala93 posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:04 AM
    Jolies images mais bon, faut voir le fond du jeu.
    kamina posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:05 AM
    Vivement du gameplay.
    jenicris posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:06 AM
    nospeudo comme ils avaient dit.
    biboys posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:15 AM
    La direction artistique est sublime hâte de revoir du gameplay, je le sent sur ps5 celui-ci on verra mais hâte.
    xslayer750 posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:15 AM
    Ça sent le retour dans l'actu dans les semaines à venir
    edgar posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:23 AM
    Magnifique !
    rider288 posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:35 AM
    Mais le Facebook de Wild, c'est pas un compte officiel ?

    Sinon sympa. Mais à mon avis c'est PS5 maintenant.
    tolgafury posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:40 AM
    C'est super artistiquement
    Vivement un nouveau trailer.
    madd posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:43 AM
    Au moins ça avance c'est deja ça.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:47 AM
    Jeu PS5 ,ça sortira jamais sur PS4. Ca va être énorme à ce niveau.
    jojoplay4 posted the 05/29/2019 at 10:57 AM
    La DA est sublime !
    osiris posted the 05/29/2019 at 11:11 AM
    J'aime beaucoup je m'intersai pas beaucoup a ce jeu mais ce que je vois me parle!
    jeanouillz posted the 05/29/2019 at 11:13 AM
    ravyxxs c'est normal ce sont juste des artworks
    Du dessin quoi, après je vois bien le titre sortir enfin fin de gen/cross gen
