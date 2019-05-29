accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Wild
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Wild Sheep Studio
genre :
Aventure
Wild : trois nouveaux visuels
JVL
-
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/wild-sort-de-son-silence-avec-de-nouveaux-visuels-94004
posted the 05/29/2019 at 09:55 AM by
gat
comments (
16
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:01 AM
Je pensais que ce serait du troll et que tu aurais mis 3 vraies photos d'animaux
Ca a l'air joli mais on veut vite une vidéo
nospeudo
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:01 AM
Jenicris
Ah bah tiens quand on parle du loup !
misterpixel
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:01 AM
J'étais déjà Hype depuis des années, mais là ça a l'air somptueux artistiquement parlant !
shambala93
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:04 AM
Jolies images mais bon, faut voir le fond du jeu.
kamina
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:05 AM
Vivement du gameplay.
jenicris
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:06 AM
nospeudo
comme ils avaient dit.
biboys
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:15 AM
La direction artistique est sublime hâte de revoir du gameplay, je le sent sur ps5 celui-ci on verra mais hâte.
xslayer750
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:15 AM
Ça sent le retour dans l'actu dans les semaines à venir
edgar
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:23 AM
Magnifique !
rider288
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:35 AM
Mais le Facebook de Wild, c'est pas un compte officiel ?
Sinon sympa. Mais à mon avis c'est PS5 maintenant.
tolgafury
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:40 AM
C'est super artistiquement
Vivement un nouveau trailer.
madd
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:43 AM
Au moins ça avance c'est deja ça.
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:47 AM
Jeu PS5 ,ça sortira jamais sur PS4. Ca va être énorme à ce niveau.
jojoplay4
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 10:57 AM
La DA est sublime !
osiris
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 11:11 AM
J'aime beaucoup je m'intersai pas beaucoup a ce jeu mais ce que je vois me parle!
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/29/2019 at 11:13 AM
ravyxxs
c'est normal ce sont juste des artworks
Du dessin quoi, après je vois bien le titre sortir enfin fin de gen/cross gen
