name :
Team Sonic Racing
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
ioop
> blog
[Live] Team Sonic Racing sur PS4 Pro (Story Mode & Multi)
Petit Live jusque 23h.
Mode Histoire puis on découvre ensuite le multi.
Live :
https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff :
https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos
posted the 05/27/2019 at 07:04 PM by
ioop
suzukube
posted
the 05/27/2019 at 07:17 PM
dokou
posted
the 05/27/2019 at 07:22 PM
Il est bon ce jeu
