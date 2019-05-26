Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
amassous > blog
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 3 en français !!!


GO ALLEZ LIRE CA!!
Fuck le demat. - https://www.westory.fr/kana/lire-en-ligne/samurai-8-la-legende-de-hachimaru/1/samurai-8-la-legende-de-hachimaru-t1?token=iPgg8ZAtnXxxb8tcgAf2QULuxUqx5vze
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/26/2019 at 10:12 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    noctis posted the 05/26/2019 at 10:15 PM
    Amassous merci je me le fais avant dodo
    amassous posted the 05/26/2019 at 10:17 PM
    noctis Dr
    alozius posted the 05/26/2019 at 10:43 PM
    J’ai pas encore lu mais ça donne quoi? Ça semble avoir les épaules assez larges pour prendre la relève de Naruto?
    amassous posted the 05/26/2019 at 11:11 PM
    alozius impossible de juger en 3chapitres, lis et fait toi ton avis
    Moi pour l’instant je kiffe l’univers les persos faut voir sur les long therme avec un mechant
    akinen posted the 05/26/2019 at 11:14 PM
    !!!!!!
