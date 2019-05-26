profile
negan > blog
ANNONCE FABLE IV !


    posted the 05/26/2019 at 07:55 AM by negan
    comments (15)
    sonilka posted the 05/26/2019 at 07:58 AM
    Farnham Fables ..... c'est quoi ce machin ?
    diablo posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:00 AM
    sonilka un spinoff caché de Fable Askip
    octobar posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:00 AM
    oh god
    negan posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:03 AM
    sonilka Je sais pas mais il fait flippé le machin
    gantzeur posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:07 AM
    sonilka j'allais le dire c'est quoi cette horreur
    alozius posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:09 AM
    C’est le Fable des réptiliens
    anakaris posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:20 AM
    Annonce sinon tu rend l'argent Phil
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:51 AM
    C'est quel Store ?
    negan posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:54 AM
    jenicris mixer
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2019 at 08:58 AM
    negan
    davydems posted the 05/26/2019 at 09:02 AM
    et le "bug fable" a coté personne n'en parle :V
    bennj posted the 05/26/2019 at 09:48 AM
    Perso tout ce que je vois c'est que personne en a rien à foutre de Fable vu qu'il n'y aucun viewer ^^
    negan posted the 05/26/2019 at 09:53 AM
    bennj Mixer ca joue aussi sur twitch il y a du monde
    idd posted the 05/26/2019 at 10:06 AM
    il va sortir au même moment que l'annonce à l'E3 !!!!!
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2019 at 10:56 AM
    Mixer est mieux que twitch mais faut une bonne co
