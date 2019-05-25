.Coco l'asticot.
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kurosama
kurosama
Sacré Nintendo Switch
Le mec il s'ennuie hop.

tropbienfoutu
    posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:01 PM by kurosama
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:03 PM
    Il faut une transpalette pour la transporter partout...
    axlenz posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:05 PM
    A la place de dire qu'il s'ennuie, je dirais qu'il a l'esprit plutôt créatif
    kayl posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:14 PM
    axlenz En même temps, l'esprit créatif vient de l'ennui.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:21 PM
    C'est génial
    excervecyanide posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:24 PM
    kayl l'esprit créatif vient de l'ennui N'importe quoi... tu ne le connais pas... laisse le vivre et cesse de juger les passionnés... C'est super classe son truc et ça fait son effet...
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/25/2019 at 04:29 PM
    excervecyanide pour le coup, j'ai l'impression que kayl à voulu dire quelque chose de positif, il le juge pas négativement, c'est même le contraire je trouve en disant "En même temps, l'esprit créatif vient de l'ennui.", d'ailleurs il paraphrase en quelque sorte axlenz.
