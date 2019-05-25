Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
[Dragon Ball SUPER]Une partie du 3ème vœux de Moro traduis


Ouais c'est la partie la plus inutile!! mais on sais jamais ça peut retrouver le vœux avant le scan !!!
Si y'a un namek qui passe par la on veut savoir c'est quoi le vœux
最高の漫画
    posted the 05/25/2019 at 01:47 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    jf17 posted the 05/25/2019 at 02:07 PM
    La théorie de chef Otaku comme quoi moro aurait demandé a porunga de restaurer l'univers comme il existé a son époque pour pouvoir re-absorber son énergie est intéressante et ça relancerai l'histoire du manga
    amassous posted the 05/25/2019 at 02:09 PM
    jf17 oui jveut voir la Planète d’origine des Saïyen aussi.
    jf17 posted the 05/25/2019 at 02:17 PM
    amassous et ça ça coïnciderai avec la rumeur du prochain arc qui serait du pure fan service.
