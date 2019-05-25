« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
255
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
107
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2615
visites since opening : 3237009
nicolasgourry > blog
Oubliez Forza et Grand Turismo : Le poid lourd du jeu de course arrive ?


Maintenant vous connaissez le "Truc"
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/25/2019 at 08:43 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    driver posted the 05/25/2019 at 08:55 AM
    icebergbrulant a contaminé tout Gamekyo avec son esprit farceur et ses jeux de mots
    salocin posted the 05/25/2019 at 09:00 AM
    Quelle idée à la con !
    Décidément, s'est la mode des jeux de course lent en ce moment.

    Vivement le jeu de course de trottinettes électrique !
    idd posted the 05/25/2019 at 09:01 AM
    pourquoi le volant il tourne pas en vue intérieure ?
    defcon5 posted the 05/25/2019 at 09:24 AM
    idd peut-être parce que c’est encore un jeu en developpement
    kamina posted the 05/25/2019 at 09:24 AM
    idd c'est controlé par la pensée
    diablo posted the 05/25/2019 at 09:38 AM
    Mais il y a déjà ça dans Forza Motorsport 7
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre