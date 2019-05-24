Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Nights of Azure 2
name : Nights of Azure 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
Nintendo Labo VR Switch : Nintendo met en avant les éloges
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Nintendo Labo :



Nintendo diffuse cette vidéo :



De quoi convaicre ceux qui sont encore indécis...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/labo-vr-kit-accolades-trailer.118878
    posted the 05/24/2019 at 10:27 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    xenofamicom posted the 05/24/2019 at 10:29 PM
    Ils veulent pas reconnaitre que ce jeu est un bide?
    Les jeux casuals ou expérimentaux ne se vendent pas sur Switch, les chiffres montrent que ça veut du jeu "gamer"

    Je suis sûr qu'un bon F-Zero se vendrait très bien (mieux qu'un 1/2 Switch! ou un Nintendo Labo) si il était annoncé sur Switch.
    jeanouillz posted the 05/24/2019 at 10:35 PM
    C'est mignon 30 minutes, si ça a mieux marché que les autres kits c'est parce que le prix pour du carton est plus abordable que les autres.

    Ça peut amuser des gamins une après midi mais faut pas que ça donne des idées à Big N, surtout pas
    furtifdor posted the 05/24/2019 at 10:45 PM
    La VR appliquée par Nintendo pour leur future console (qu'elle quelle soit) ça pourrait vraiment donner un truc de ouf si ils arrivent a trouver la solution pour démocratiser leur appareil!

    J'espère que ce premier essai ne seras pas qu'un coup d'épée dans l'eau!
    sanj posted the 05/24/2019 at 10:47 PM
    C'est de la merde ce Labo VR, la qualité d'image est catastrophique.
    nospeudo posted the 05/24/2019 at 11:01 PM
    A défaut de pouvoir fanfaronner avec les chiffres de ventes...
    kuroni posted the 05/24/2019 at 11:38 PM
    Un carton, qu'ils disaient...
