Team Sonic Racing
Team Sonic Racing tourne en 4K native et 60fps sur Xbox One X
Xbox One X renders at a native resolution of 3840x2160. Xbox One renders at a native resolution of approximately 1600x928.

La version Pro tourne en 2688x1512.

    posted the 05/23/2019 at 09:27 PM by chester
    mikazaki posted the 05/23/2019 at 09:28 PM
    Je les pris ,avec tout les retours positifs je me suis laissée tenter et franchement il et vraiment super bon en soirée.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/23/2019 at 09:30 PM
    Cool mais dommage que le jeu m'attire vraiment pas du tout contrairement à crash.
    A plusieurs ça doit le faire mais pour y jouer seul bof.
    goldmen33 posted the 05/23/2019 at 10:44 PM
    mikazaki en journée il est moins bon?!


