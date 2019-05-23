« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 : The Black Order
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 / Nouveau Trailer


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXIoaa3lVeQ
    posted the 05/23/2019 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    xenofamicom posted the 05/23/2019 at 07:14 PM
    Le casting est vraiment sympa, mais dommage que le jeu à l'air toujours aussi mou... j'espère qu'il y aura une démo pour se faire un avis plus éclairé.
    birmou posted the 05/23/2019 at 07:27 PM
    Vivement qu'il sorte lui
