Terminator Dark Fate bande annonce VF et Date de sortie
Tout est dans le titre sortie en salles françaises
23/10/2019
produit par
James Cameron et dirigé par Tim Miller
réalisateur de Deadpool.
20th Century Fox
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9e1-5QHPAE
tags :
terminator
cameron
miller
luna
schwarzenneger
hamilton
davis
narphe1
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:42 PM
Bordel et dire qu'ils crachaient sur Genesys ça n'a vraiment pas l'air bien mieux !
vaca47
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:45 PM
Ouah ca a l'air vraiment cool !
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:45 PM
"Tim Miller producteur de Deadpool." c'est le réalisateur
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:48 PM
Girl Power
James Cameron avait adoubé Terminator Genisys et maintenant celui là donc je m'attends à rien
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:48 PM
nicolasgourry
C'est vérifié et corrigé
shigeryu
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:50 PM
Sacré charisme le méchant
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:52 PM
shigeryu
te moque pas il a jouait dans Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:54 PM
shigeryu
Peut-être a la hauteur du T-1000 de Robert Patrick et Gabriel Luna était déjà sympa en ghost rider dans AOS.
shinz0
Ça feras un film pop corn a voir tout de même.
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:56 PM
hijikatamayora13
ouais ça me changera des films de super-héros
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 01:59 PM
shinz0
Je lui accorde sa chance parce que T-2 et vu l'âge de Cameron peut-être un de ses derniers projets sur la franchise.
amassous
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 02:02 PM
Terminator sans Schwarzenegger c'est comme Man In Black sans Will Smith
Ça sert a quoi de regarder?
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 02:04 PM
amassous
ou Taxi sans Samy Naceri
octobar
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 02:05 PM
amassous
shinz0
Ou gamekyo sans Sir Octobar de la Ludzvernham
greil93
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 02:07 PM
Cela a l'air tellement générique, c'en est triste.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/23/2019 at 02:13 PM
greil93
octobar
amassous
shigeryu
shinz0
nicolasgourry
vaca47
narphe1
Maj vf et date de sortie fr.
