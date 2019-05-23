profile
Terminator Dark Fate bande annonce VF et Date de sortie
Tout est dans le titre sortie en salles françaises 23/10/2019 produit par James Cameron et dirigé par Tim Miller réalisateur de Deadpool.

20th Century Fox - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9e1-5QHPAE
    tags : terminator cameron miller luna schwarzenneger hamilton davis
    posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:40 PM by hijikatamayora13
    comments (15)
    narphe1 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:42 PM
    Bordel et dire qu'ils crachaient sur Genesys ça n'a vraiment pas l'air bien mieux !
    vaca47 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:45 PM
    Ouah ca a l'air vraiment cool !
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:45 PM
    "Tim Miller producteur de Deadpool." c'est le réalisateur
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:48 PM
    Girl Power

    James Cameron avait adoubé Terminator Genisys et maintenant celui là donc je m'attends à rien
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:48 PM
    nicolasgourry C'est vérifié et corrigé
    shigeryu posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:50 PM
    Sacré charisme le méchant
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:52 PM
    shigeryu te moque pas il a jouait dans Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:54 PM
    shigeryu Peut-être a la hauteur du T-1000 de Robert Patrick et Gabriel Luna était déjà sympa en ghost rider dans AOS.

    shinz0 Ça feras un film pop corn a voir tout de même.
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:56 PM
    hijikatamayora13 ouais ça me changera des films de super-héros
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/23/2019 at 01:59 PM
    shinz0 Je lui accorde sa chance parce que T-2 et vu l'âge de Cameron peut-être un de ses derniers projets sur la franchise.
    amassous posted the 05/23/2019 at 02:02 PM
    Terminator sans Schwarzenegger c'est comme Man In Black sans Will Smith
    Ça sert a quoi de regarder?
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2019 at 02:04 PM
    amassous ou Taxi sans Samy Naceri
    octobar posted the 05/23/2019 at 02:05 PM
    amassous shinz0 Ou gamekyo sans Sir Octobar de la Ludzvernham
    greil93 posted the 05/23/2019 at 02:07 PM
    Cela a l'air tellement générique, c'en est triste.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/23/2019 at 02:13 PM
    greil93 octobar amassous shigeryu shinz0 nicolasgourry vaca47 narphe1 Maj vf et date de sortie fr.
